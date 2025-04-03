Retired DSP kills 3, commits suicide; false accusations gave him BP – Son

IGP Egbetokun

Retired 63-year-old DSP Charles Atideka, has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly killing three people over a land dispute.

The Police Command in Lagos State confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday in Badagry.

The late ex-police officer, on Tuesday, allegedly shot and killed two family members and one other individual over a land dispute.

Mr Richard Atideka, Mrs Latevi Atideka — both from Yovoyan community — and Mr Muji Onilude from the neighbouring Gberefu community, were killed by the ex-police officer and his yet to be identified accomplice.

A survivour of the attack, Mr David Atideka, who recounted the harrowing experience, stated that the incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the Atideka compound.

How he died

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the sexagenarian perpetrator, however, took his own life after committing the act.

He said that the ex-police officer allegedly ingested a poisonous substance, became unconscious, and was later rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The suspect in the incident is dead. He killed three people and allegedly took poison after committing the act.

“He was thereafter rushed to the hospital, where the doctor confirmed him dead.

“His corpse and those of the victims have been deposited in the morgue,” he said.

‘My father didn’t commit suicide’

However, Mr Henry Atideka, son of the alleged killer, provided a different account of events.

He stated that his late father, Mr. Charles Atideka collapsed and died while on his way to the Badagry Police Station for interrogation.

Atideka said his father had been invited by the police as the prime suspect in the alleged killing of three people in their community.

Henry disputed the suicide claim, stating that medical records from the General Hospital in Badagry indicated otherwise.

According to him, “When the police visited our community shortly after the incident, my father was invited to the station in Badagry for interrogation as the prime suspect.

“Around 8:30 a.m., my father prepared to go to the police station and called to inform me.

“But around 12:30 p.m., someone called to inform me that he had been admitted to General Hospital Badagry after collapsing and being rushed there.

“I called my brother, John Atideka, to check on him at the hospital,” he said.

Henry stated that his brother arrived at the hospital and found three policemen guarding their father, as he was considered a prime suspect in the killings.

“John said my father was admitted to the intensive care unit, and he paid for his admission and some drugs before going home to change.

“When my brother returned around 3:30 p.m., he could not find my father or the three policemen at the unit.

“Upon inquiry, a nurse informed him that our father had died. That was when he called me,” he said.

Henry said he contacted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to inquire about his father’s whereabouts, but the DPO claimed ignorance of the situation.

“I arrived at the hospital around 4:00 p.m. but was initially denied access to my father’s body. After calling the DPO, I was allowed to see him.

“I saw his cold body — he was dead. The rise in his blood pressure (BP), caused by the various accusations, was what killed him.

“My father was a respected member of the Badagry community. He didn’t kill anyone.

“The police should conduct a thorough investigation to find the real culprit so his soul can rest in peace,” he said.

Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director of General Hospital Badagry, confirmed that the deceased was rushed to the hospital in the afternoon and died about three hours later.

“The hospital has not conducted any tests to determine the exact cause of death.

“We do not know whether the deceased committed suicide by swallowing something or if his death was due to a rise in blood pressure,” Bakare said.

