Resolve Kano Emirate tussle now – Group urges Tinubu, Gov. Yusuf, Arewa leaders

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Concerned about the lingering Kano Emirate dispute, a civic group under the banner of One Kano Agenda (OKA) has called on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and Northern leaders to facilitate a peaceful and non-partisan dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano on Sunday, the group’s Director-General, Ambassador Abbas Abdullahi, emphasized the need for swift intervention to safeguard the state’s traditional values and foster harmony between federal and state institutions.

Abdullahi cautioned against politicizing the emirship issue, warning that such actions could jeopardize the social fabric and historical unity of Kano State.

“We are gathered here today because we believe that Kano must come first—before political differences, personal ambitions, or divisive agendas,” he said. “Recent developments surrounding the Emirate have stirred tension, sparked public debate, and unfortunately deepened discord among our people.”

He stressed that the Emirate institution is more than a cultural symbol—it embodies centuries of governance, values, and leadership.

“Any attempt to politicize or manipulate this heritage for personal or partisan gain threatens to damage the foundations of our social cohesion,” he stated. “The peace and dignity of Kano must never be sacrificed for any agenda.”

Abdullahi appealed to civil society organizations, youth groups, religious leaders, political actors, and traditional institutions to set aside differences and prioritize the unity of the state.

“We urge everyone to rise above divisions and put Kano first. The strength of Kano has always been in its people—diverse, resilient, and united.”

The group issued a direct appeal to national and regional leaders:

“We respectfully call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the respected elders of the Arewa region to take proactive steps toward fostering peaceful dialogue. National peace begins with local harmony, and restoring calm in Kano is a matter of national importance.”

Abdullahi also urged traditional rulers to use their influence to promote peace and understanding among the people.

“To our royal fathers, guardians of heritage—your wisdom and leadership are needed now more than ever. Let your voices guide us through this period with dignity and foresight.”

He concluded with a call for unity and civic responsibility:

“Let this be a turning point where we reaffirm our collective commitment to peace, development, and mutual respect. Let every citizen become a promoter of harmony. The strength of Kano lies not in conflict, but in collaboration; not in division, but in solidarity.”

“Kano’s greatness lies ahead, not behind. It is not too late to write a new chapter—together, with courage, wisdom, and love for our land.”