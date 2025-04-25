Residents lament deteriorating condition of Cross River community school, urge Govt intervention

Once regarded as a beacon of education and community pride, the Community Primary School in Araran, Ofonbongha/Yala Ward of Obubra Local Government Area, is now the focus of concern among parents and advocates due to its deteriorating condition, which they fear may pose health and safety risks to pupils.

The situation drew the attention of MonITNG, a civic technology organisation promoting transparency and accountability in public service delivery. During a recent visit to the school, representatives of the organisation, along with students and parents, appealed for urgent intervention from the government to address the school’s declining infrastructure.

MonITNG, an initiative of the Forum for Promoting Civic Awareness and Good Leadership, empowers citizens to monitor public projects and engage in civic advocacy. The group joined residents in urging the Cross River State Government to take prompt action.

In a statement, the organisation noted: “The condition of the school makes learning difficult. Dusty classrooms can affect students’ focus, and in some cases, may contribute to health concerns. These children deserve an environment that supports their learning.”

The school—being the only primary education facility in the area—has seen its infrastructure weaken over time. Classrooms are reportedly affected by dust, and parts of the roof are damaged, raising concerns especially during the rainy season.

A local teacher emphasized the need for intervention, saying: “Education should take place in safe, supportive environments. We hope the government will give attention to the conditions here to help improve learning outcomes for the children.”

Parents have also expressed concern, stating that the current state of the classrooms could impact attendance and student health. While there is no confirmed medical data linking the school environment to specific illnesses, experts note that prolonged exposure to dust and damp environments may affect children, particularly those with existing sensitivities.

With no alternative schools nearby, the Community Primary School in Araran remains a crucial institution for the area’s children. Residents continue to appeal to relevant authorities for rehabilitation efforts to restore the school as a safe, vibrant place of learning.