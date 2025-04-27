Rescue Movement Imo chapter brings hope for a new Nigeria – DG

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The inauguration of the Rescue Movement’s Imo State Chapter was a grand success, marked by vibrant interaction, enthusiasm, and a renewed sense of purpose, according to the Director General, Ugwu Martins Chiedozie.

In his address, outlined in a statement, the DG emphasized the movement’s core ideology, centered on wealth distribution and egalitarian values. He reiterated that the Rescue Movement’s mission is to build a new Nigeria—driven by Nigerians, for Nigerians.

While inaugurating the Imo chapter, Chiedozie reflected on the movement’s commendable role in the last election. He recalled how they handed the Labour Party’s presidential ticket to Peter Obi, after withdrawing their own candidate for the sake of peace and unity.

He recounted the intense negotiations held in Asaba, which lasted over eight hours. Despite being the first to purchase the Labour Party’s presidential form and breathing new life into the party, the movement ultimately chose to withdraw their candidate, Faduri Joseph, in favor of supporting Obi’s candidacy.

The DG stressed that the Rescue Movement is poised to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of 2027, introducing innovative concepts and strategies never before seen in the nation’s electioneering history. With this vision, he said, the movement is determined to leave a lasting impact, working tirelessly to spread its ideology across the country.

According to Comrade Ugwu, “The Rescue Movement is committed to building a new Nigeria, where wealth is spread equitably and everyone has access to opportunities. We are coming back stronger, with a vision to reshape Nigeria’s party politics in 2027.”

As the Imo State Chapter embarks on its journey, members have pledged to work collaboratively toward achieving the movement’s objectives, taking its message deep into grassroots communities. With this momentum, the Rescue Movement is set to make significant strides in the coming years.

Dr. Onugwu Hibiscus Chinweuba, the Imo State Coordinator, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all members who made the inauguration a success despite the short notice. The event, he noted, was a testament to the movement’s dedication and commitment to its cause.