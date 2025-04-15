Reps to Ibas: Report to NASS for legislative approvals

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

…Monitor Rivers Administrator’s Activities, Speaker Abbas Charges Oversight Committee

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, charged the newly inaugurated 21-man committee to oversee the affairs of Rivers State to closely monitor the activities of the sole administrator in the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

He also directed that Ibas report to the National Assembly for legislative approvals regarding his administration’s actions.

This development comes following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and the dissolution of the state’s House of Assembly. Speaker Abbas emphasized that the National Assembly has the constitutional responsibility of making and amending laws for states when their elected legislative bodies are unable to function.

In his address, Speaker Abbas reminded the committee that similar state of emergency situations had occurred in the past, notably in Plateau State in 2004, Ekiti State in 2006, and in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States in 2013, where the National Assembly played a crucial role in upholding constitutional order and ensuring the continuity of governance.

He referred to these instances as vital precedents that underscored the importance of legislative oversight during crises.

He pointed out that the current caretaker administration in Rivers State, under the stewardship of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), is temporary and should focus on maintaining law and order while ensuring basic functions of governance until democratic governance is restored. Ibas is required to operate with transparency and accountability, reporting directly to the National Assembly on all matters related to the state’s governance, as prescribed by the Constitution.

“The administrator must report to the National Assembly regularly on his administration’s activities to ensure that the public interest is safeguarded,” Speaker Abbas emphasized. “The ongoing emergency measures and oversight will be pivotal in ensuring the state’s smooth return to full democratic governance.”

The Speaker also expressed his appreciation for President Tinubu’s decision to declare the six-month emergency, calling it a decisive action taken out of genuine concern for the security and welfare of the people of Rivers State and the nation. He described the President’s action as a demonstration of patriotic duty in the face of governance challenges.

The 21-member committee, chaired by Majority Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), and deputized by Minority Whip Hon. Ali Isah (PDP, Gombe), was inaugurated as part of the National Assembly’s constitutional mandate to monitor and ensure that the caretaker administration in Rivers adheres to federal policies and operates within the bounds of the law.

Referring to the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation 2025 and Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution, Speaker Abbas outlined the committee’s purpose: to ensure the caretaker administration follows the law, protects public interest, and facilitates the restoration of full democratic governance in the state.

“This committee’s mission is clear and non-partisan. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that Rivers State receives the governance it deserves, while protecting the rights and interests of its people,” he said.