Reps move to strengthen diplomatic, business ties with Bulgaria

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Nigeria-Bulgaria Parliamentary Group Committee in the House of Representatives has pledged to deepen existing relationships between Nigeria and Bulgaria across parliamentary, diplomatic, and business fronts.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Munachim Alozie, made this known during a farewell meeting on Wednesday with the outgoing Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Yanko Yordanov, held at the National Assembly.

“This gathering today is an innovative step by the Nigeria-Bulgaria Parliamentary Friendship Group to build on past experiences with Ambassador Yanko in strengthening bilateral business ties between Bulgaria and Nigeria,” Alozie said in his keynote address.

He emphasized the continuation of partnerships between the two countries in key areas including trade and economic cooperation, education, agriculture and food security, health, energy, and tourism, noting that both sides will keep exchanging ideas and initiatives to deepen cooperation.

“Our aspiration is to become a beacon and a point of reference in initiating, fostering, and promoting sustainable partnerships and development that are respectful, visible, measurable, responsible, and mutually beneficial for both our countries,” he stated.

Rep. Alozie also announced plans for upcoming trade missions between both nations, with one scheduled to take place from July 14–20, 2025, in Bulgaria. He extended an open invitation to stakeholders to participate in the Investment, Tourism, and Trade Mission, aimed at identifying and exploring new partnership opportunities.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Ambassador Yanko Yordanov expressed appreciation for the strong and long-standing ties between Nigeria and Bulgaria.

He noted that the mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations has led to collaboration in various sectors such as agriculture, business, transportation, infrastructure, and high-tech technologies.

“We are very much looking forward to building upon what we have achieved, and expanding into new areas. The cooperation we have in IT and high-tech is also significant, and I am confident we can identify new areas to further progress,” he said.

Reflecting on his time in Nigeria, Ambassador Yordanov shared his optimism for the future of bilateral relations. “There is enthusiasm and satisfaction in the results we’ve seen so far. I’m looking forward to even greater cooperation between our two countries. Bulgaria is a hospitable nation, and I believe both our peoples can easily continue building this positive momentum,” he added.