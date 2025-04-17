Reps committee postpones meeting with Rivers sole administrator indefinitely

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on Rivers oversight has postponed its interactive session earlier scheduled for Thursday with the Sole Administrator of the state, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had earlier invited Ibas for a comprehensive engagement on his activities in Rivers after the declaration of emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu.

NAN also reports that the indefinite postponement of the meeting is contained in a statement issued by House Spokesperson, Rep. Akin Rotimi, in Abuja on Thursday.

Rotimi said that the committee acknowledged the request for postponement made the sole administrator and was currently working to fix a new date for the interactive session.

“In the spirit of transparent and effective oversight, the committee will promptly inform the public once the rescheduled date is confirmed,” Rotimi said.

NAN reports that the house had on Tuesday constituted the 21-member ad hoc committee headed by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere to oversee the emergency rule in Rivers.