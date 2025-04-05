Reports on Lagos LG poll timetable fake – LASIEC declares

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has debunked releasing a timetable for the 2025 Local Government election, describing the reports on chairmanship and councillorship polls as “fake news.”

The electoral commission declaration came hours after reports emanated online that LASIEC has approved July 19, 2025 as the date for the election in the state.

LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd), who made the declaration at the weekend, therefore, urged political parties and other stakeholders to disregard the reports.

Okikiolu-Ighile, stressed that the election is guided by laws and that the process would be announced as stipulated by the law.

According to her, “It has come to the attention of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) of the Fake 2025 notice of elections currently circulating on social media and various online platforms purportedly from the commission.

“The commission wishes to state unequivocally that such notice of election did not emanate from the commission and hereby advice citizens, in particular, political parties and all other critical stakeholders to disregard such publications.

“The commission hereby reiterate that the conduct of local government election in Lagos State is a process that is guided by laws and at the appropriate time as stipulated by law, the notice of election shall be published in the various Newspapers.”