Report unsafe buildings to prevent collapse – LASG urges residents

Ojodu building collapse

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has advised residents to speak up if they notice any buildings that look unsafe and could lead to collapse across the state.

The General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Agency (LSMTL), Mrs Olayinka Abdul, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday.

She emphasised the importance of residents staying alert and reporting any signs of structural problems they notice.

Abdul said this could help prevent building disasters, especially those caused by builders not following proper materials testing rules.

She said that building collapses would keep happening if the public kept ignoring proper materials testing, such as the building that recently collapsed on Oremeta Street in Ojodu-Berger.

Abdul said the building collapse happened because the results of a non-destructive test weren’t followed.

According to her, this is exactly what happens when safety regulations are overlooked.

Abdul said, “The results at the time showed the need for further professional input from structural engineers, the building having been in carcass form as an uncompleted structure for 10 years.”

She said that the collapse of the three-storey building was exacerbated by non-compliance with Lagos State building codes and actions that contravened established professional standards.

She said that additional construction at the rear of the building was allegedly carried out at night, presumably to evade detection by relevant government authorities, particularly during the Easter public holiday.

“Whilst implementing this evil scheme, the building came down,” Abdul said.

She urged residents to stay alert and speak up if they notice any shady or suspicious construction going on in their area, adding that reporting it quickly could help prevent serious problems down the line.

“Residents should note that these constructions were done at night, and they should have raised an alarm about it.

“See something, say something in order to help keep everyone safe. We need to be deliberate in informing authorities of some happenings around us.

“You can inform authorities about faulty buildings, etc. via WhatsApp: 07058890232,” she urged.

Abdul announced that all surrounding structures to the Oremeta collapse site would be served non-destructive test papers commencing Tuesday, April 22.

This, she said, was a mandatory five-year structural integrity assessment for all long-standing buildings.

The general manager said that anyone found guilty of ignoring the building codes set by the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory would face serious sanctions.

She stressed how crucial proper testing was to make sure buildings and infrastructure are safe, strong, and built to last.

“Without rigorous testing, we risk constructing buildings and infrastructure that are prone to failure, collapse, and ultimately, loss of lives and property.

“For Lagos State as a megacity with a rapidly growing population and urbanisation, the demand for quality infrastructure is higher than ever,” she stressed.

Abdul highlighted that the agency was fully committed to ensuring all construction materials used in the state met top standards for quality and safety.

She said their main goal was to protect the lives of Lagos residents while also supporting long-term, sustainable development.

She also noted that materials testing was not just about safety but about sustainability too.

She said, “By using high-quality materials, we can cut down on the need for constant repairs and replacements, which helps save resources and reduces construction waste in the long run.

“All they need to do is to see something, say something, as it places emphasis on the importance of citizens’ vigilance in preventing disasters,” Abdul added. (NAN)