Remi Tinubu seeks support of traditional rulers to combat cervical cancer

Nigeria’s First Lady Remi Tinubu ad Governor Seyi Makinde at the inauguration ceremony of an ICT Centre in Oyo State.

By Adeola Badru

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to traditional rulers nationwide to unite in the fight against cervical cancer, female genital mutilation (FGM), tuberculosis, and other pressing health issues.

During a meeting in Ibadan yesterday, as part of her outreach programmes to southwest states, Mrs Tinubu emphasised the importance of collaboration with traditional institutions to foster a virus-free society.

She urged the traditional rulers to raise awareness at the grassroots level about the dangers posed by these health threats.

“Since our inauguration, we have been developing initiatives in partnership with all state First Ladies to benefit our communities.”

“I am a global champion for the Stop TB and End Tuberculosis Advocacy Campaigns, aiming to eradicate tuberculosis in Nigeria by 2030. It’s vital that individuals seek testing without stigma, as tuberculosis is airborne and can affect those who are unvaccinated.”

Mrs Tinubu expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers, governors’ wives, and members of the Renewed Hope Initiative who were present at the meeting.

In his address, Governor Seyi Makinde highlighted the strategic importance of Mrs. Tinubu’s engagement with traditional rulers.

He noted their unique ability to connect with grassroots communities and provide honest feedback.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, acknowledged Mrs Tinubu’s visit as a sign of the federal government’s commitment to Oyo State’s development.

He praised the Renewed Hope Initiative for its potential to uplift the community and affirmed their support for her efforts.

In his remark, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, expressed pride in Mrs Tinubu’s role as a supportive figure for the President, commending the initiative for positively impacting millions across the nation.

In another development, Mrs Tinubu commissioned a multi-million naira ICT centre named after the former Minister of Trade, Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande.

The president’s wife, who lauded Chief Mrs Akande’s contribution to national development, urged the people of the state to take advantage of the project.

She submitted that the World is drifting towards and urged the youths to move with the global trend.

The project has been entrusted to the care of the state’s people. It must be guided by jealousy.

In his address, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, explained the importance of information technology as a key component of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to drive national development and economic growth.

He emphasised that leveraging digital technologies is crucial for enhancing public service delivery, improving citizen engagement, and fostering innovation across various sectors.

He noted that investing in digital infrastructure and skills development will empower the workforce, create job opportunities, and attract foreign investment.

Dr Tijani highlighted initiatives aimed at increasing internet accessibility and promoting digital literacy, which is essential for enabling a competitive and inclusive economy.

Accompanying the First Lady were Hajia Nana Shentima, wife of the Vice President; Mrs. Fatimah Abass, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and various governors’ wives, among others.

Prominent traditional rulers in attendance included the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; the Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, among others.

