Release traditional worshippers, native doctors in detention for over 3 months, Soludo told

By Jeff Agbodo

The human rights group International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to release traditional worshippers and native doctors who have been arrested and detained for over three months without being charged in court.

According to the group, more than 40 traditional worshippers and native doctors are currently being held in detention in the state without any charges being brought against them.

Intersociety criticized the Soludo-led government for failing to uphold basic human rights, particularly the freedom of religion and worship. The group’s chairman, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi, expressed concern in a statement, stating that the detainees have been held illegally in Awka for over 60 days without being charged or brought before any court.

The rights group further emphasized that the Anambra State government had exceeded the constitutionally prescribed detention period. The 1999 Nigerian Constitution allows for a maximum of 48 hours or 60 days for detention without charge, particularly for capital offenses, but in this case, the detention far exceeded that time frame.

Intersociety also highlighted the Governor’s role in the situation, stating that the governor’s actions had damaged his credibility and moral authority to continue detaining the traditional worshippers and native doctors. The group accused the state government of humiliating and degrading the detainees, publicly labeling them as involved in “fetish” and “demonic religious practices” and attributing them to violent crimes without evidence.

The group emphasized that the 40 detained individuals had not been proven guilty of any crime and that their continued detention was unlawful. They called for the immediate and unconditional release of the detainees.

The group also recalled that on March 8, 2025, Governor Soludo had imposed a ban on open gospel preaching in the state, along with a N500,000 fine for those who violate the ban. Intersociety criticized this action as another example of dictatorial and tyrannical behavior, likening it to Nigeria’s military-era Decree 2 of 1984, which allowed for the detention of persons without trial.