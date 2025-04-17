Redeemer’s varsity scientist makes Time 100 World’s Most Influential People

Prof. Christian Happi of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, has been named one of the world’s 100 most influential people by TIME magazine in its prestigious annual ranking.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Thursday in Osogbo by Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs at Redeemer’s University.

Happi, a renowned professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics of Infectious Diseases, was listed alongside prominent global figures such as Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Serena Williams, J.D. Vance, Muhammad Yunus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Duma Boko.

According to the university’s statement, “Happi, the founding Director of the Institute of Genomics and Global Health (IGH) at the university, has led pioneering work in infectious disease genomics innovations for real-time outbreak response in Africa for over a decade.”

In 2014, Prof. Happi confirmed the first case of Ebola in Nigeria and collaborated closely with health authorities to successfully contain the outbreak. His contribution became even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, he used next-generation sequencing technology to perform the first sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Africa within 48 hours of receiving the sample,” the statement said.

“His work has saved lives, informed global public health strategies, and contributed to developing diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, among others.”

Reflecting on the honour, Prof. Happi stated:

“This TIME100 recognition is a personal milestone and a moment of pride for IGH, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Nigeria, and academic and research institutions across the African continent.

It shines a global spotlight on African scientists and institutions’ vital role in addressing some of the world’s most urgent health challenges.”

Prof. Shadrach Akindele, Vice-Chancellor of Redeemer’s University, also extended his congratulations to Happi, emphasizing that the recognition reflects the global impact of his work.

“The recognition is not just a reward but an indicator that his works gained global acceptance,” Akindele said.