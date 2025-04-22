Red Cross distributes kits to 3 flood-ravaged LGAs in Anambra

Nigeria Red Cross denies backing any political party or candidate ahead of Anambra governorship poll.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Nigerian Red Cross Society has carried out humanitarian outreach in three local government areas severely affected by the 2024 flood disaster in Anambra State.

The intervention, which was sponsored by the European Union, focused on the distribution of dignity kits in Ogbaru, Anambra West, and Ayamelum LGAs.

The Anambra State branch secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Mr. Kingsley Okoye key programme officers of the Red Cross, and a dedicated team of volunteers from the Anambra State branch of the society carried out the exercise during the Easter celebration.

Okoye said the primary goal of the programme was to provide essential dignity kits to vulnerable individuals and families affected by the flood, as well as help them to restore a sense of dignity, hygiene, and comfort in the aftermath of the disaster.

During the three-day distribution exercise, the team reached hundreds of beneficiaries across the three local government areas, with the recipients expressing deep gratitude and highlighting the timely nature of the support.

Okoye said: “The dignity kits included essential hygiene items tailored to support daily living needs and enhance the well-being of affected individuals, particularly women and girls.

“The initiative brought renewed hope to flood-impacted communities.”

It not only addressed immediate hygiene needs but also reinforced the commitment of the Nigerian Red Cross Society and its partners to stand in solidarity with affected populations during times of crisis”.

Appreciating the European Union for its financial support to the Red Cross and to all staff and volunteers whose tireless efforts ensured the success of the programme, Okoye added that the

dignity kit distribution exercise demonstrated the power of humanitarian action and collaboration.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society remains committed to serving vulnerable communities and calls for continued support to sustain and expand such life-changing interventions”, he stated.