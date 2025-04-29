Real Madrid’s Rudiger out until end of season after knee surgery

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is set to miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury on Tuesday.

The Germany centre-back was sent off during his team’s Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona on Saturday for throwing an object at the referee.

Rudiger is expected to be banned for between four and 12 matches for his outburst in Seville.

“Rudiger underwent surgery today for a tear in the outer meniscus of his left knee,” said Real Madrid in a statement, without specifying the expected length of his absence.

Spanish media reported Rudiger will miss between six and eight weeks during his recovery process.

The 32-year-old may still be able to participate in Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign this summer in the United States, with the tournament beginning June 14.

Rudiger was substituted in extra-time of Madrid’s 3-2 defeat by their arch-rivals, and was sent off after his aggressive protests from the sideline.

Madrid, second, trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by four points with five matches remaining, with the teams set to meet on May 11 at the Olympic Stadium.