Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr faces 2-yr ban from football

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior could be facing disciplinary action from FIFA following allegations that he co-owns multiple football clubs while still actively playing, a move that may violate governing regulations.

The Brazilian international has been instrumental in Real Madrid’s campaign this season, consistently delivering standout performances as the team pushes for silverware.

However, off the pitch, his business dealings have drawn the attention of football’s highest authority.

FIFA has officially launched an investigation into the 25-year-old winger, following a complaint lodged with the FIFA Ethics Committee by Brazilian investment firm Tiberis Holding.

The complaint cites a potential conflict of interest arising from Vinícius’s involvement in club ownership through ALL Agenciamento Desportivo, a company he co-owns with his father, Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira, and businessman Thassilo Soares.

The company is reportedly focused on acquiring and managing football clubs, and in February, it was alleged that Vinicius purchased Portuguese second-division side Alverca for around €10 million.

Tiberis also claims it was compelled to sell a 16.5% stake in Athletic Club de São João del-Rei to Vinícius’s company.

According to reports, the complaint highlights breaches of Article 22 of the Spanish Football Federation’s Code of Sports Justice and Article 20 of FIFA’s Code of Ethics—both of which prohibit active players from directly or indirectly owning football clubs, even in cases where a conflict of interest is only potential.

If found in violation, Vinícius Júnior could face serious consequences, including a fine or a suspension from all football-related activities for up to two years.

Vanguard News