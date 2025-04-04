Real Madrid and Barcelona respect each other, says Ancelotti

Rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, locked in a title battle in La Liga and set to face off in the Copa del Rey final, have “a lot of respect” for each other, says Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by three points in the Spanish top flight with nine matches remaining and reached the Copa del Rey final in midweek with a dramatic 5-4 aggregate victory over Real Sociedad.

They will face Barca in the final on April 26 after the Catalans edged past Atletico Madrid.

“Barcelona is playing well, they’re in good form,” Ancelotti told reporters on Friday ahead of his team’s game against Valencia at the weekend.

“When you play a final, you have to respect all your opponents.

“I think there’s a lot of respect for Barcelona because of their quality, and I think Barcelona also has a lot of respect for Real Madrid.”

Real will also face Barca at the Olympic Stadium in a crucial league match in May, while both clubs are through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ancelotti’s men needed extra-time against Sociedad to secure a thrilling 4-4 semi-final, second-leg draw on Tuesday.

The reigning La Liga champions on Saturday host a Valencia side who have put together a four-match unbeaten run to pull clear of the relegation zone.

“We have some doubts, obviously, due to the effort in extra-time,” added Ancelotti.

“We are aware that Valencia are doing very well. This is an important moment of the season.”

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains sidelined with a muscle injury while second-choice Andriy Lunin is also a doubt to face Valencia.

Ancelotti said he was confident Courtois will be fit to face Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, but admitted 19-year-old third-choice Fran Gonzalez may make his senior debut this weekend.

“There is no concern, Courtois is much better and we think he can make it for Tuesday,” said the 65-year-old Italian coach.

“We have a doubt for tomorrow’s game with Lunin, who has a minor injury, and if he’s not fit I have total confidence in Fran.”

When asked if he would leave the club should they win the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles, Ancelotti insisted: “I won’t be the one asking to leave this club.”

Ancelotti’s tax fraud trial ended earlier this week, with Spanish public prosecutors seeking he be jailed for four years and nine months for allegedly hiding income from the tax office.