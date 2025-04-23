Real estate firm offers practical steps to bridge housing gap

…Unveils smart city, Emerald Haven estate in Lagos

By Juliet Umeh

In a move to address Nigeria’s widening housing deficit, leading real estate development firm, Meritabode Nigeria Limited, has unveiled its latest project, Emerald Haven Estate—a smart city designed to meet the evolving needs of modern homeowners while offering practical solutions to the country’s housing crisis.

Speaking to the media during the unveiling in Lagos, the CEO of of the company, Mr. Oludotun Oseni, highlighting the significance of the new estate in tackling the over 20 million housing deficit Nigeria currently faces.

“Housing is a global challenge, but here in Nigeria, the gap is more pronounced due to regulatory bottlenecks, high cost of building materials, and limited affordability,” Oseni said.

“Our government needs to play a stronger role by easing documentation processes, relaxing import tariffs on building materials, and making housing development more accessible. At Meritabode, we’re doing our part.”

He explained: “Emerald Haven Estate, located strategically in the Lekki-Epe corridor, stands as a response to the yearnings of Nigerians for affordable, secure, and sustainable communities.

“It features a zoned layout including residential, commercial, recreational, and green areas—offering a holistic lifestyle for residents and investors alike.”

According to Oseni, “We’re not just building houses; we’re building communities. With over 13 years of experience, we’ve learned that Nigerians want more than shelter—they want functionality, connectivity, and opportunity all in one place.

“The estate will host amenities such as recreational centers, religious institutions, banks, and commercial hubs—ensuring residents can live, work, and play within the estate.

“Emphasis has been placed on sustainability, walkability, and future-ready infrastructure to create a smart, livable city,” he added.

He noted: “As development expands across the southwest region, and with the coordinated efforts of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo State governments to integrate regional growth through enhanced transport systems, Meritabode believes now is the time for Nigerians to embrace building in areas within their reach.

“Start with what you can afford,” Oseni advised. “Many people spend years renting in places they can’t invest in. But as we’ve seen in areas like Mowe, Ofada, and now Lekki-Epe, today’s outskirts are tomorrow’s hot zones. There’s no lateness in real estate. If you didn’t buy yesterday, buy today,” he emphasized.

Veteran actor and Meritabode brand ambassador, Prince Jide Kosoko, commended the firm’s contribution to solving Nigeria’s housing challenges:

He said: “Meritabode’s commitment is unmatched. They’ve developed over 30 estates nationwide. With Emerald Haven, they’re not just offering land, they’re offering trust, value, and future security.”

Also speaking, broadcaster and brand ambassador Taiwo Akinsola stressed the importance of integrity in real estate: “This is one developer you can count on. Meritabode delivers and does so transparently. Emerald Haven is a smart investment for anyone—whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to invest from the diaspora.”

Also, Head of Operations at Meritabode Nigeria, Roseline Duruaku, noted that the estate was designed with scalability in mind: “We’re creating a community that will grow with its residents. Every detail, from zoning to infrastructure, has been carefully planned to meet today’s needs and tomorrow’s possibilities.”

Similarly, the firm’s Sales Manager, Victor Igbenoba, added that the project is also tailored to diaspora Nigerians seeking reliable and valuable investments: “With proximity to major infrastructure like the Dangote Refinery, the Free Trade Zone, and the proposed international airport, Emerald Haven is strategically positioned for rapid value appreciation.”

With Emerald Haven, Meritabode Nigeria Limited reaffirms its mission to close Nigeria’s housing gap—one smart community at a time.