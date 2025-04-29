Real estate firm champions support for vulnerable, marks 15th anniversary

From left: Hon. John Campus, Executive Chairman, Eti-Osa East Local Government Council; HRM, Oba Abdulateef Kolawole Lawal-Olumegbon, Oba Olumegbon of Ajah and Okun-Ajah; Baale Okeiranla, Dr. Bright Chimezie, GMD, Brit Holdings.

By Juliet Umeh

Real estate company, Brit Properties Nigeria Limited, has urged Nigerians, particularly affluent individuals and organizations to remember society’s vulnerable and less privileged by embracing the spirit of compassion and communal support amid the country’s harsh economic realities.

The call to action was made by the Managing Director of Brit Properties, Dr. Bright Chimezie, during the company’s 15th-anniversary celebration, which was marked by a robust Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiative dedicated to giving back to the Ajah community, where the firm has thrived for over a decade.

Chimezie said: “Amidst all our pursuits for success, we must pause and give back. It is important to organize moments where we reach out, touch lives, and remind others that they are not forgotten.”

He emphasized that the anniversary was not merely a milestone for the company but an opportunity to positively impact lives across all age groups within the community.

He said: “After 15 years of doing business in Ajah, we felt it was time to give back meaningfully. We identified healthcare as a critical area and extended our support to the youth, children, and the elderly through free medical outreach.”

According to him, “highlights of the CSR activities included: community marathon and cash prizes were awarded to male and female winners,N500,000 for first place, N250,000 for second place, and N150,000 for third place.

“Free medical consultations and medications were provided to over 1,000 residents. And over 1,000 school bags, books, and writing materials were distributed to school children.

“Also, 2,000 cooked meals were shared with community members. The drivers under the Ajah bridge were sensitised by the officials from the FRSC and NDLEA on safe driving practices.

“In addition, we have also launched a Talent Hunt Program at Shoprite Ajah, aimed at providing a platform for youths to showcase their talents in singing, comedy, and other creative arts. Top winners will receive record deals and sponsorships.”

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Hon. John Campus, Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Government Council; HRM Oba Abdulateef Kolawole Lawal-Olumegbon, the Olumegbon of Ajah & Okun-Ajah; Baale Okeiranla, Chief Olufemi Alaba-Ode; and Dr. Bright Chimezie, GMD of Brit Holdings.

In his remarks, Olumegbon commended Brit Properties for using the marathon as a positive tool to engage the youth, promote peace, and foster unity within the community.

The company also planted 15 trees to symbolize its 15 years of existence and its commitment to environmental sustainability.