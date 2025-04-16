REA to set up 8MW renewable power plant with floating solar panels

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has disclosed plans to collaborate with the Lagos State Government to establish an 8-megawatt renewable power plant using floating solar panels.

According to the agency, the power plant will provide uninterrupted electricity to Lagos State University.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the REA explained that the project is part of a landmark agreement with the Lagos State Government aimed at expanding access to clean energy in the state. The initiative focuses on powering public institutions through rooftop and floating solar systems.

The statement also noted that the agreement, signed during the Lagos State Energy Summit, marked a significant milestone under the REA’s State-by-State Initiative, stressing that the deal aligned with the Federal Government’s objective to enhance electricity access at the subnational level, as outlined in the 2023 Electricity Act.

“The new partnership will support the deployment of sustainable, distributed energy solutions across Lagos, addressing the widespread use of over four million diesel generators in the state.

“The initiative aims to replace this fragmented energy landscape with reliable, renewable alternatives”, the agency added.

REA’s Managing Director/CEO, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, who spoke at the event, announced several major projects under the new agreement, including plans for Nigeria’s first floating solar PV plant (8MW) to power Lagos State University.

He also highlighted the upcoming $150 million Lithium Battery Assembly Plant at the Lekki Free Trade Zone and the establishment of a Renewable Energy University to boost local skills and innovation.

According to Abba Aliyu, “partnership will also advance the National Public Sector Solarization Initiative (NPSSI) and the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) program, backed by the World Bank.”

He added that, “this efforts are designed to empower local developers and build a robust market for Renewable Energy Service Companies (RESCOs) across the country.”

On his part, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in tackling energy challenges.

“We have excess power generation—but it’s misdirected and not evenly distributed. This collaboration with REA will help bridge that gap,” he said.