RCCG 100-Day Fast: Pastor Adeboye urges members to intensify prayers

…Intercedes for Nigeria’s Transformation

By Olayinka Latona

As the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) enters Day 86 of its annual 100-day fasting and prayer program, the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged members to remain committed and fervent in their prayers.

Speaking during the monthly thanksgiving service held at the church’s national headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye, assured the congregation of “landmark testimonies” for those who faithfully observe the spiritual exercise. The service carried the theme ‘Unlimited God’.

Addressing the congregation, Pastor Adeboye recalled how past editions of the 100-day fast brought about miraculous national and international breakthroughs, including divine appointments of ambassadors and global expansion of RCCG parishes.

“I rejoice with those of you who have been faithful. The 100 days will soon be over, but I urge you to intensify your prayers. Ask God for your remarkable miracle before the end,” he said.

He revealed that previous fasts have coincided with divine interventions, such as government transitions and unexpected favor for church members.

“The first time we fasted for 100 days, we knew no one in power. But after the fast, a coup occurred, and a new government appointed 37 ambassadors — 29 of them were from RCCG, and they established churches in nations where RCCG had no presence,” he testified.

Responding to critics who mocked the long duration of the fast, Pastor Adeboye said he remains undeterred.

“When God instructed us to fast again this year, I jumped for joy. Let people call me foolish — I know what God is set to do. If you haven’t joined yet, there’s still time. God is merciful,” he said.

Preaching on the theme ‘Unlimited God’, Pastor Adeboye highlighted God’s limitless power, favor, and mercy. However, he warned believers against testing God’s patience, emphasizing the importance of repentance.

Also speaking, the Pastor in Charge of Region 1, Pastor Oladele Balogun, called for a spiritual revival across Nigeria. He encouraged citizens to return to godly values as a pathway to national unity and economic restoration.

“True transformation begins with spiritual alignment. When we return to divine principles, national healing and development will follow,” he stated while addressing journalists after the service.