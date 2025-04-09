Rainstorm destroys 240 houses in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Torrential rainfall on Tuesday destroyed at least two hundred and forty houses in Garin Kestu Atuwo ward under the Shanga local government area of Kebbi State.

According to Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor Alhaji Ahmed Idris, who confirmed the incident, heavy rainfall accompanied by heavy winds destroyed 240 houses and property worth millions of naira. “We thank God no life was lost,” he said.

Governor Idris, while consoling the victims over the destruction of their houses and property, pledged quick response from the state government and urged them to accept what happened as an act of God.

Idris, represented by Shanga local council boss Alhaji Audu Dan Audu revealed that he was directed by the governor to condole the victims over what happened: “The state governor asked me to come over to assess the extent of damages done to houses and property with assurance from the state government of rapid response, which includes building materials, food items and other fast relief items to mitigate their losses,” he said.

The heavy rain came as a surprise to the people because they didn’t expect early rainfall in Kebbi State; however, despite the heavy downpour, the rains brought some sort of relief to the people who had suffered extreme heat waves months ago.