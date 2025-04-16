Rack Centre’s new data centre promises optimum cloud services for providers

By Juliet Umeh

Rack Centre has commissioned a new Load Data Centre, designed to deliver uninterrupted, energy-efficient, world-class services and scalable solutions for enterprises, cloud providers, and financial institutions.

The data centre, a LGS2 12MW, facility built by the Tier III carrier and cloud-neutral data centre, Rack Centre, represents a significant leap in digital infrastructure for Nigeria and the region.

Chairman of Rack Centre, Maher Jarmakani, described the LGS2 facility as “best-in-class and a game changer that will revolutionise Nigeria’s digital landscape.” Jarmakani emphasised that the new facility reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and security.

According to him, “the goal of building the 12MW IT load LGS2 data centre is to ensure uninterrupted and energy-efficient services, while offering scalable solutions tailored for cloud providers, enterprises, and financial institutions.

“Rack Centre is the only data centre located on Lagos Mainland. With its proximity to critical government infrastructure, this facility enables efficient and reliable communication and cloud services, particularly for the Alausa axis. “Our infrastructure ensures that every byte of data moves swiftly and securely.

“As a digital switch platform, our role will only grow—connecting people, businesses, and ideas to build a truly advanced society.”

In his keynote address, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Sam Egube, described the unveiling of the LGS2 data centre as a pivotal moment in Lagos State’s digital journey.

He commended Rack Centre for building a facility with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, noting that such investment would attract global investors, especially those viewing Lagos as a hub for innovation and digital transformation.

Describing Rack Centre as a trailblazer in tech and data infrastructure, the governor said the new facility signifies a major step toward making Lagos a smart, globally competitive digital hub.

In his vote of thanks, Chief Executive Officer of Rack Centre, Lars Johannisson, expressed deep appreciation to the Lagos State Government for creating an enabling environment and supporting the delivery of the landmark project.

He noted that the facility delivers best-in-class services that meet international standards and offers scalable solutions to hyperscalers, enterprises, and cloud service providers.

Johannisson described the commissioning as a significant milestone, symbolising a new chapter in Nigeria’s digital transformation—driven by technological advancement, sustainable digitisation, and AI.

Reflecting on Rack Centre’s 12-year journey, he said the company has evolved from a pioneering entrepreneurial venture into a cornerstone of West Africa’s digital ecosystem, solidifying its role in advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.

He added that with the facility now operational, the company’s data centre capacity has increased eightfold, reinforcing Rack Centre’s position as a leading digital infrastructure hub in sub-Saharan Africa.