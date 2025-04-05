PSG win Ligue 1 title with 6 games to spare

Paris-Saint Germain’s players throw up in the air Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique as they celebrate after winning the match and the French championship title after the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and SCO Angers at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 5, 2025. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain clinched the Ligue 1 title on Saturday as a 1-0 win at home to Angers gave them an unassailable lead over nearest challengers Monaco with six games of the season still to play.

It is PSG’s 13th title overall, a French record, and their 11th in the last 13 seasons, highlighting the extent to which they have dominated domestically since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

AFP