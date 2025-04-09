Protesting Itsekiri Youths shut down oil facility in Ogidigben

…Okere Urhobo Kingdom Denies Rejecting INEC’s Ward Delineation Report

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI, Delta State — Itsekiri youths protesting the recent re-delineation of Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have shut down oil production at a facility in Ogidigben, Warri South West Local Government Area. The facility, formerly operated by Shell, reportedly produces about 28,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The protest, which began last Saturday in Warri South Local Government Area, escalated on Tuesday with the occupation of the oil facility. According to one of the protesters, who spoke to Vanguard under anonymity, the youths are determined to continue their protest until INEC reverses what they describe as an “anomaly” in the ward delineation exercise.

“We will continue to protest until INEC does the right thing. They cannot suddenly reduce us to an electoral minority in Warri Federal Constituency. This is abnormal and shows clear bias against the Itsekiri nation,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, in a related development, traditional leaders of Okere Urhobo Kingdom in Warri have refuted reports that their community has rejected the INEC ward delineation report.

During a press briefing at the palace, prominent chiefs including Chiefs John Edgor, Femi Okumagba, Frank Okolobe, and Youth President Hon. Eboh Okpako Elvis emphasized that the kingdom is still reviewing the document.

“We are in receipt of the ward re-delineation report from INEC and are currently studying it. The Commission gave all ethnic groups a seven-day window to make their comments. That period has not yet elapsed,” the chiefs said in a joint statement.

Chief Edgor clarified that no individual or group had the authority to make statements on behalf of the kingdom without due consultation: “Those behind the publication claiming Okere Urhobo Kingdom rejected the delineation exercise did not speak for us. I personally represented both Okere Urhobo and Agbara kingdoms at the INEC briefing in Asaba and received the relevant documents. We are still reviewing them and will respond officially within the given timeframe.”

Other kingdom leaders, including Chiefs Lawrence Akpoveso, Louis Eboh, and Comrade Emurabobo Eburu, a former youth president of the kingdom, also reiterated the same stance.

“We have not responded to the INEC report, and we certainly did not reject it. We are still studying the document carefully, and that fact must be emphasized,” said Emurabobo.