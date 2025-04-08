Protest in Ondo over killing of four fresh farmers by suspected herdsmen

—- Youths, farmers barricade govt secretariat with corpses

— Tactical team deployed to the Community – Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Suspected herdsmen have again murdered four farmers in the Akure North council area of Ondo state, prompting fresh protests.

Irked by the ugly development, farmers and youths in the affected community staged a protest and barricaded the state secretariat with the remains of the slain farmers.

The protesters barricaded the roundabout intersection leading to the Governor’s Office and the federal secretariat, leaving many commuters and motorists stranded for hours.

Vanguard gathered that the farmers were killed in the 13/13 farm settlement in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan in the Akure North council area on their way to the farm.

The fresh killings are coming a few weeks after five farmers were gruesomely at ‘Aba Oyinbo’, Akure North council area of the state.

Speaking with newsmen, the traditional ruler ofthe Adeshina Community, Taiwo Samuel, described the incident as one too many.

Samuel expressed worries over the inability of the state government to put a stop to the incessant attacks and killings.

According to him “Three farmers were killed in the Thirteen camp in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan in Akure North Local Council.

“They were on their way to the farm this morning (Tuesday) when the Fulani herdsmen attacked them and shot them. One person was also killed two days ago.

“We purposely brought their bodies to Alagbaka for everyone to see what we are facing and to prevent any form of denial, which we have experienced in the past.

“The killing of our people by these herdsmen is becoming too much. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa promised us that the place will be fully secured after the last incident.

“With this latest development, the government must allow us to secure ourselves.

“It is disheartening that the government will continue to allow these killings to be going on.

“What we are certain about is that if we should defend ourselves and kill the attackers, we will be arrested and taken to Abuja.

“During the late former governor’s administration, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, this kind of thing was not rampant, but with the current governor, everything has gone awry.

“We are tired of these continuous killings; we can no longer sleep in our communities.

He said that “Mr Governor should help us and stop these killings. People that are being killed are humans, not goats. More than 20 farmers have been killed in the past month.”

Contacted, the state police command image maker, Alayande Olayinka, said that the tactical teams of the state police command have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

Alayande promised that the perpetrators would soon be arrested.