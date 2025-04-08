Protest erupts in Ondo over killing of four farmers by suspected herdsmen

…Youths, Farmers Barricade Government Secretariat with Corpses

…Tactical Police Team Deployed to Troubled Community

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tension flared in Ondo State on Tuesday as suspected herdsmen reportedly killed four farmers in the Akure North Local Government Area, prompting a protest by angry youths and farmers.

In a dramatic move, the protesters transported the corpses of the slain farmers to the state capital and barricaded the main entrance to the state secretariat in Alagbaka, Akure. The demonstration caused massive gridlock, with commuters and motorists stranded for hours at the roundabout leading to the Governor’s Office and Federal Secretariat.

The victims were reportedly attacked in the 13/13 farm settlement in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan while on their way to the farm. This latest attack comes just weeks after five farmers were similarly killed in ‘Aba Oyinbo’ within the same council area.

Speaking to journalists, the traditional ruler of Adeshina Community, Chief Taiwo Samuel, described the attack as “one too many,” and criticized the government’s failure to address the escalating violence.

“Three farmers were killed this morning in the Ajagbusi area. Another was killed two days ago. We brought their bodies to Alagbaka so the world can see our pain and to prevent any form of denial, which we’ve experienced in the past,” Samuel said.

He decried the increasing insecurity in the region and called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to allow communities to defend themselves.

“The killings have become unbearable. During the late Governor Akeredolu’s administration, these kinds of incidents were not as rampant. Now, everything seems to be spiraling out of control. More than 20 farmers have been killed in just the past month.”

Samuel warned that community members may be forced to take up arms in self-defense, despite fears of being criminalized for protecting their lives.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Alayande Olayinka, confirmed the incident and said tactical teams had been deployed to restore order in the affected area.

“Our operatives are already on ground in the community to maintain peace. We assure the public that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Olayinka stated.

The state government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest killings or the protest.