Protest erupts in Ondo over killing of four farmers by suspected herdsmen

…Youths, Farmers Barricade Government Secretariat with Corpses
…Tactical Police Team Deployed to Troubled Community
By Dayo Johnson, Akure
Tension flared in Ondo State on Tuesday as suspected herdsmen reportedly killed four farmers in the Akure North Local Government Area, prompting a protest by angry youths and farmers.
In a dramatic move, the protesters transported the corpses of the slain farmers to the state capital and barricaded the main entrance to the state secretariat in Alagbaka, Akure. The demonstration caused massive gridlock, with commuters and motorists stranded for hours at the roundabout leading to the Governor’s Office and Federal Secretariat.
The victims were reportedly attacked in the 13/13 farm settlement in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan while on their way to the farm. This latest attack comes just weeks after five farmers were similarly killed in ‘Aba Oyinbo’ within the same council area.
Speaking to journalists, the traditional ruler of Adeshina Community, Chief Taiwo Samuel, described the attack as “one too many,” and criticized the government’s failure to address the escalating violence.
“Three farmers were killed this morning in the Ajagbusi area. Another was killed two days ago. We brought their bodies to Alagbaka so the world can see our pain and to prevent any form of denial, which we’ve experienced in the past,” Samuel said.
He decried the increasing insecurity in the region and called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to allow communities to defend themselves.
“The killings have become unbearable. During the late Governor Akeredolu’s administration, these kinds of incidents were not as rampant. Now, everything seems to be spiraling out of control. More than 20 farmers have been killed in just the past month.”
Samuel warned that community members may be forced to take up arms in self-defense, despite fears of being criminalized for protecting their lives.
Related News
- Ozigbo rejects result, urges APC to uphold justice in Anambra
- Middle Belt Forum faults Shettima's assertion on corruption, true federalism
- Court stops EFCC from occupying schoolBy Elizabeth NgoziA Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to vacate the premises of Goodwill Private Schools Limited, Ikorodu, forthwith, pending the determination of the case before it.The order was made on Monday by Justice O.A. Owoeye, after hearing the counsel for the scholl, Dr. Benson Enikuomehin, who led five other lawyers—Uzor Onwukwe, Omolola Omoyele, David O. Adedara, Kayode Mogbojuri, and Omolade Ebiwanno—on the matter. Hannatu Umar Kofarnaisa represented the EFCC.Dr. Enikuomehin argued that the processes filed by the EFCC are in contravention of the provisions of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006, which regulates non-conviction forfeiture proceedings. He contended that the entire proceedings and the orders emanating from them should be set aside as they are void ab initio—a nullity in law.He further submitted that the provisions of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, upon which the EFCC’s application is premised, contemplate that the Federal Government should be the only beneficiary of a non-conviction forfeiture—not an individual. In the present case, the EFCC purportedly obtained a non-conviction forfeiture order in the name of the Federal Government of Nigeria and handed the property over to one Mrs. Olabisi Olaiya.According to Dr. Enikuomehin, a simple contractual transaction between parties cannot form the basis of a forfeiture order under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006.The transaction between Goodwill Private Schools and First City Monument Bank (FCMB), he argued, cannot justify forfeiture proceedings under the said section, as the property must relate to proceeds of unlawful activity or crime—which, in this case, he claimed, does not exist.He also informed the court that a final forfeiture order can only be made upon application by a motion on notice, not by a motion ex parte, which the EFCC allegedly used to obtain the order. He contended that the procedure adopted by the EFCC was not a mere irregularity but an incurably defective and void process.He therefore urged the court to set aside the void proceedings and the resulting orders.In her response, counsel for the EFCC argued that the court is functus officio in the matter and should not entertain Dr. Enikuomehin’s arguments on behalf of Goodwill Private Schools.She claimed that since Goodwill Private Schools Limited did not grant vacant possession of the school to Mrs. Olabisi Olaiya, the school’s actions amounted to proceeds of crime.While concluding his submission, Dr. Enikuomehin informed the court that EFCC operatives had taken over the premises of Goodwill Private Schools since February 27, 2025, thereby depriving students—especially those writing WAEC examinations—of the opportunity to continue their academic activities. He noted that EFCC operatives remain in occupation of the school premises to date.The judge subsequently ordered the EFCC to vacate the school premises pending the final determination of the case.A date for the ruling will be communicated to the parties by the court.
When contacted, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Alayande Olayinka, confirmed the incident and said tactical teams had been deployed to restore order in the affected area.
“Our operatives are already on ground in the community to maintain peace. We assure the public that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Olayinka stated.
The state government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest killings or the protest.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.