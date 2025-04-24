Propose political coalition against APC should plan for 2031 – NTCA

The National Coordinator of the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associats (NTCA), Hon. Henry Nwabueze has told Nasir El-Rufai, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Buba Galadima and other opposition not to waste their time and energy for coalition in 2027, noting that since 1999 any opposition in Nigeria without Tinubu never worked.

According to him, “SDP is dead on arrival, because technically deduced from political permutations, 85 percent of southerners and Middle Belt electorates are with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Truth is, if politician and other electorates in the core north, plan on taking over power in 2031; they had better do the needful and ensure they are in good terms with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Southerners.

“For the 2027 re-electing bid, President Bola Tinubu has already won the 2027 election without much stress because you can not fight against an institution builder.

“Going by statistics, nine(9) Governors representing Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Adamawa,Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Taraba and FCT and the Seventeen (17) Southern Governors have unalloyedly thrown their supports for re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So what we are planning now is 2031 general election not 2027.