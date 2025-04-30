Prophet Fufeyin calls for national prayers amid spiritual warning

Renowned cleric and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has urged Nigerians to turn to prayer in response to a spiritual message he received concerning the nation’s future.

The prophet shared a vision during a recent service, revealing what he described as divine insight into upcoming national challenges, including potential hardship and economic strain.

Rather than inciting fear, Prophet Fufeyin encouraged the public to see the revelation as a call for unity, reflection, and fervent intercession. He explained that God’s warning was not final but rather a prompt for Nigerians to seek His face more earnestly.

“The Lord showed me signs of hunger and difficulty,” he said, “but He also revealed that if we, as a people, humble ourselves and pray, He will show us mercy.”

The message has since resonated with many across the country, sparking renewed discussions about the power of faith, national repentance, and the role of collective prayer in overcoming difficult times. Religious leaders and citizens alike are now calling for spiritual vigilance and hope amid the uncertain outlook.

Vanguard News