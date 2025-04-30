Propagation of anti-immunisation myths worries UNICEF

unicef

By Steve Oko

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, has expressed worry over the peddling of conspiracy theories and unfounded myths against immunisation.

It noted that peddling of misinformation and propaganda against immunisation posed grave danger to society as un-immunised children are prone to so many health hazards.

UNICEF Health Specialist, Enugu Field Office, Dr Ifeyinwa Anyanyo, who spoke

at a media dialogue on the 2025 World Immunization week, tasked community and religious leaders to take ownership of routine immunisation exercises in their locality to help eliminate the hurdles.

The media dialogue was organised in partnership with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia, BCA.

Emphasising the need for immunisation UNICEF called on all stakeholders to unite against traditional beliefs and other barriers militating against the exercise.

The global body also also called for accessibility to health centres and drugs, while identifying cultural and language barriers as part of the challenges against effective immunisation.

Other setbacks against effective immunisation coverage in South East, according to UNICEF include insecurity, funding challenge, geographical accessibility and distrust of government structures.

Speaking at the event the Director BCA, Francis Nwubani, explained that the reason for the media dialogue was to highlight the benefits of routine immunization.

He regretted that despite the advancement in vaccines’ development and delivery resulting in more lives being saved, many children still miss out each year.

Nwubani who commended UNICEF for always championing the cause of women and children, pledged continued partnership of the corporation with UNICEF in promoting routine immunisation.

Nwubani explained that the aim of World Immunization Week which usually holds last week of April, “is to promote the life-saving power of immunization to protect people of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases”.

According to him, since 1974, vaccines have saved over 154 million lives and reduced infant deaths by 40% with measles vaccines accounting for 60% lives saved.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Immunization Officer, Mrs Chinwe Eke, has identified Ohafia, Ikwuano and Obingwa, and among Local Government Areas, as poor-performing LGAs on routine immunisation.

She said WHO, UNICEF in partnership with Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency, are focusing on the poor- performing LGAs on routine immunization using disease surveillance data and RI data as indicators.

Mrs Eke said the Agency conducted intensified outreach sessions targeting all zero dose and unimmunized children.

She said the exercise was flagged off by the Governor’s wife, Mrs Priscilla Otti, at Ikwuano LGA.