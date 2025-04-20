Prolonged power outage cripples socio-economic activities in Kano

A persistent power outage lasting over 10 days has severely disrupted socio-economic activities in the Kano metropolis, with residents and business owners lamenting its adverse impact.

Several residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday expressed frustration over the blackout, which they say has been worsened by frequent national grid failures. The power outage has plunged many communities into darkness, crippling businesses and inconveniencing households.

Mr. Jude Michael, a hotelier and bar owner in the Sabon Gari area of Fage Local Government, described the situation as frustrating and economically draining.

“I’ve been running on a generator for days, which is making me incur losses. Sometimes customers come, and other times they don’t. It’s not encouraging,” he said.

Similarly, Abubakar Bala, a welder in the Dakata area of Nasarawa LG, said relying on diesel for power has become unsustainable.

“We have paid for electricity, yet we do not have access. If power is not restored soon, my business might collapse,” he said, urging the government to consider alternative energy sources.

In Tarauni LG, another welder, Aminu Sani, said he had suspended his operations due to the high cost of fuel.

“We charge more when we use generators, but not everyone can afford the increased prices. Now, we’re stranded without work,” he said.

Manu Garba, a frozen food dealer along Zaria Road, said the blackout pushed many business owners into debt as they struggled to preserve perishable goods.

“We expected to make good sales during Easter despite the economic challenges. But cartons of frozen chicken and fish went bad after a week. Some of us salvaged a few items, but others weren’t so lucky,” he said.

A hairdresser in Kumbotso, Bunmi Ola, echoed similar sentiments, calling the situation a heavy blow for those who depend on electricity to earn a living.

“Despite our pain and losses, electricity companies are still issuing estimated bills,” she lamented.

While most businesses suffer, mobile phone charging operators have seen increased patronage. Malam Isa Umar, who runs a charging station, said he had raised his prices due to the fuel costs.

“We now charge between ₦150 and ₦200 per phone,” he said.

The power outage has also affected water supply across the state. In many areas, the price of a 25-litre jerrycan of water has doubled from ₦100 to ₦200.

Sani Bala, Head of Corporate Communications at Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), attributed the drop in power supply to ongoing network upgrades and vegetation control along its feeders.

He said the maintenance work was necessary to improve infrastructure and ensure the safety of engineers working on the network.

“The upgrades are part of efforts to sustain progress in electricity distribution, including longer supply hours and improved service delivery,” he added. NAN