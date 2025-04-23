Pro-Tinubu group welcomes Oborevwori to APC

Gov. Oborevwori

By Adesina Wahab

A pro-Tinubu political advocacy group, the Tinubu Disciples, has warmly welcomed Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, into the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a “step in the right direction” for both the governor and the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group’s National Coordinator, Prince Koyoyo Uhrorho, commended Governor Oborevwori’s decision to join the ruling party, noting that it signifies Delta State’s alignment with the national political landscape and opens new opportunities for the state to reclaim its place in federal decision-making.

“We welcome the Delta State Governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, to the APC. It is a step in the right direction, a breath of fresh air for the state, and an inclusion into national politics,” Uhrorho said.

He added that the defection validates the confidence the Tinubu Disciples placed in President Bola Tinubu during the last general elections, during which the group played a key role in mobilizing grassroots support.

“Even opposition figures are now seeing what we saw in President Tinubu. With this move, Delta State is firmly positioned within national politics and aligned with a leadership style that emphasizes bold reforms and inclusive governance,” Uhrorho said.

He further urged Nigerians from all walks of life — regardless of political affiliation, religion, or ethnicity — to rally behind President Tinubu in his efforts to tackle the nation’s challenges. Uhrorho emphasized that Tinubu’s character and political will make him uniquely equipped to steer the country through turbulent times.

The group’s statement comes amid widespread political realignments in Delta State following the recent mass defection of key Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders, including former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to the APC.