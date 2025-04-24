PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship shortlisted for 2025 Africa SABRE Awards

The PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship has been shortlisted for the prestigious SABRE African Public Relations Awards 2025, a milestone for the initiative launched in 2024 to mentor and train young communicators in Nigeria.

The fellowship was established by Image Merchants Promotion Limited, publishers of PRNigeria and Spokespersons Digest, with endorsements from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

In partnership with the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and supported by the MacArthur Foundation, the program emphasizes development journalism, fact-checking, public relations, social media strategy, and AI applications in media.

Other IMPR campaigns shortlisted for SABRE 2025 include “Impact Public Relations in Customs Service” under the Corporate Image category, and “State of Emergency on Education” by the Kano State Government under the Crisis Management category.

The awards, renowned for spotlighting superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement, will be presented on June 12 during the annual African Public Relations Association (APRA) Conference in Mombasa, Kenya.

Hadiza Yusuf Ahmad, Team Lead of the Kano Cohort, said: “This achievement is a big moment for all of us. The fellowship has changed my life, deepened my knowledge, and opened my eyes to the power of communication. Being celebrated on a continental stage is overwhelming and humbling.”

Basheer Luqman Olarewaju, Ilorin Cohort’s Team Lead, described the SABRE nomination as a validation of the fellowship’s excellence. “The initiative continues to be a transformative force in the media space. Congratulations to the team and the young Fellows — pioneers of this remarkable dream.”

Abuja Cohort Leader, Salim Yunusa, remarked: “This nomination is a testament to PRNigeria’s relentless efforts in shaping the future of strategic communication in Nigeria and beyond. The creativity, integrity, and innovation that define our work are being recognized on the continental stage.”

An alumni, Abubakar Musa Idris, praised the program’s founder, Mr. Yushau Shuaib, for his vision: “This recognition reflects the commitment of our mentor and the PRNigeria team. As the best fellow of our cohort, I am proud of our journey; we’ll continue to elevate ethical and impactful communication.”