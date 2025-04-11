Private school owners protest alleged heavy taxation in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Private school owners in Edo State, under the umbrella of the Coalition of Associations of Private Schools (CAPS), staged a peaceful protest on Friday in Benin City to express grievances over an alleged hike in personal income tax.

The protest, held at the premises of the Edo State Ministry of Education, saw participants carrying placards and banners demanding the reversal of what they described as an outrageous increase in tax rates—reportedly between 200% and 400%.

CAPS comprises several educational bodies, including the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), Association for Formidable Education Development (AFED), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), and the Association of Model Islamic Schools.

Dr. Ohis-Olakhe Emmanuel, Chairman of the coalition, who led the protest, decried the tax increase as punitive and economically damaging to the private education sector. He said several attempts to resolve the issue through dialogue had failed, necessitating the protest.

“Private schools are not only complementing government efforts in the education sector, but are also major employers of labour. With this increase, over 300,000 teachers risk losing their jobs, not to mention the countless vendors and service providers who depend on schools for survival,” Emmanuel stated.

He criticized the new tax policy which he said calculates tax based on a flat rate of ₦30,000 to ₦35,000 per student, despite the fact that many schools charge significantly lower fees.

Dr. Austin Igbasan, Secretary of the coalition, echoed similar concerns, warning of a ripple effect on the education ecosystem if the tax burden isn’t reviewed.

Mr. Oladele Ogundele, Secretary of AFED, called for a uniform tax regime, citing the burden of multiple levies imposed by various government agencies. These, he noted, include personal income tax, PAYE for staff, school renewal fees, environmental and health certifications, signage fees, tenement rates, and other charges.

Responding to the protest, Commissioner for Education, Mr. Paddy Iyamu, assured the coalition that the state government would examine their demands. He promised that a meeting would be convened with the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) to address the concerns.

“While taxation is necessary for the government to fulfill its responsibilities, we do not intend to overburden schools,” Iyamu said.

He also urged proprietors of substandard schools to make improvements, warning that the state government would soon begin enforcing stricter regulatory measures.