Prison denies illegal detention of Dame Jonathan’s ex-aides

Patience Jonathan

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—The Bayelsa State Prison Command, has denied allegations that ex-First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan illegally detained 15 of her former domestic staff at the Okaka prison in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

It was reported that the workers have been in detention illegally since 2019 over the alleged theft of exotic gold and other valuables worth over N500million.

They were also reportedly slammed with 18-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit felony, and burglary.

But the prison’s Spokesperson, Isari Tombara, yesterday, dismissed the claims as “unfounded” and being spread to tarnish the good image of the service.

He said there were also claims of a closed door meeting between the former First Lady and top prison officers in Bayelsa.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Service categorically states that there was no such meeting between the former first lady and top officials of the command as concocted in the reports,” he said.

Tombara added that the inmates “have also been treated fairly and humanely while in custody” and their fundamental human rights have been respected.“They were in court on March 10 and 11, 2025, and the last time they attended court was April 3, 2025 where the matter was adjourned to April 17, 2025.”

“The command noted that no one can be admitted into any prison custody in Nigeria without a valid warrant from a competent court of jurisdiction. On this note, they are not in our custody illegally as they were all accompanied with valid remand warrants from the court.

“The service further informed that the command is peaceful and that the Medium prion, Okaka, remains one of the most peaceful custodial facilities in the country.

“Hence, they should discountenance the said reports as they are intended to cause chaos where none exists.”