Prince Arthur Eze commends Petokemp CEO over business successes

In a notable gesture, Prince Arthur Eze, a renowned Anambra billionaire and oil magnate, has commended Mr. Okeleke Peter Ebuka Petokemp, CEO of Petokemp Estate Solutions.

This recognition highlights Petokemp’s outstanding contributions and achievements in the business sector.

Petokemp Estate Solutions, known for its innovative real estate solutions has redefined real business in Asaba , Delta State.

The endorsement also reflects positively on Petokemp’s leadership and vision, potentially opening new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Petokemp during his visit to the oil magnate applauded Prince Arthur Eze for contributing to the growth of Nigeria.

He noted that his successes in business was inspired by Prince Arthur Eze .