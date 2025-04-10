Primaries of confusion: APC, LP name Soludo’s opponents

…How S-Court decision on Abure put confusion in LP

By Vincent Ujumadu

AKWA— IT was a busy weekend in Anambra State as three political parties – All Progressives Congress, APC, Labour Party, LP, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, – nominated their candidates for the November 8 governorship election.

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, who was declared winner after the controversial APC primary, will carry the flag of the party, while George Moghalu emerged as the candidate of LP.

Unless there are further developments that might lead to a change of flag bearers in the two parties, they will face Governor Charles Soludo, who was overwhelmingly voted for during the APGA primary at the famous Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which dominated Anambra politics from 1999 to 2006, did not organize its primary, although one aspirant was cleared by the party.

There were indications that one of the aspirants, who failed to make it in APC, might eventually contest the November 8 election on the platform of PDP.

APC aspirants step down

Signs that all was not well in the APC camp, before the primary, emerged on Friday when supporters of Paul Chukwuma, converged in his country home at Umueri in Anambra East local government area.

Eventually when he addressed his supporters, he announced his resignation from APC because of the unsatisfactory preparations ahead of the exercise.

He informed his supporters that he had already submitted his letter of resignation to the Unueri Ward 2 chairman of APC.

The letter reads: “I write to formally notify you of my resignation as a card-carrying member of the APC. My decision finds expression in my quest to connect Anambra State to national politics by building a broader and all-encompassing political movement within Anambra State and support of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“While thanking you for your leadership over these years, be rest assured of my continued support to our shared progressive ideas as I will devote more time to pursuing the realization of a safe and prosperous Anambra of our dream.”

Another aspirant, Valentine Ozigbo, was also not satisfied with the conduct of the exercise.

He was among the four aspirants that eventually participated in the primaries.

The National Coordinator of Ozigbo’s Valiant Movement, Ike Okonkwo, urged the aspirant’s supporters to remain calm and composed as they await further directives from their principal.

Okonkwo said: “I want to sincerely appreciate everyone for their unwavering efforts. This journey we embarked on together—despite having little or no funds—is a true reflection of Valentine’s ideals: a rejection of money politics and a commitment to the transformative power of sound leadership and strong ideology.

“You have all given your time, energy, and heart to this mission, and for that, I thank you deeply. As we’ve always affirmed—Valentine today, tomorrow, and always. Let us stay united as we await further instructions.”

Before the commencement of the exercise, Professor Obiora Okonkwo announced his withdrawal from the primaries, citing irregularities.

Okonkwo said he could not risk the lives of his supporters in his quest for the ticket of the party.

The exercise, which was to begin by 9am on Saturday, did not start until about 8pm.

Horse trading with delegates’ list

Throughout Saturday afternoon, there was so much horse trading as the delegates list kept changing, with accusing fingers being pointed at the state leadership of the party.

There were fears that the manner in which the exercise was handled might result in mass defection from APC in the coming weeks and months.

A delegate from Aguata, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said most of the delegates were not particularly interested in producing electable candidate, but to come to make money in Awka, after discovering that the leadership of the party was not interested in nominating someone capable of challenging Governor Soludo.

The delegate said: “Those of us who are foundation members of APC know those who genuinely want the party to win election in Anambra State. Before the primaries, we thought the party would get it right in Anambra State this time around. But to our disappointment, it became an issue of who could spend the highest amount of money at the national headquarters and in the state. Seeing what was happening, we decided to come to Awka to collect our own largesse and I can happily say that it was not a bad weekend.”

Ukachukwu talks tough

Prince Ukachukwu, who emerged the APC flag bearer ahead of the governorship election, is already talking tough about his chances.

After being declared winner by the chairman of the APC Electoral Committee and Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, Ukachukwu was quoted as saying that he had for long been the godfather of Anambra politics, but has decided this time to be his political godfather.

Ukachukwu said: “I have been instrumental to the emergence of successive governors in Anambra over the years. I have played the role of a godfather, but now, I am ready to father myself.”

Already, a chieftain of APC and former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ifeanyi Ibezi, has pledged his support for Governor Soludo of APGA.

Ibezi, who represented Idemili North and South federal constituency, said his decision is hinged on the unreadiness of the APC to win the forthcoming governorship election. He said his decision was in protest of the victory of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu over other aspirants of the party, who were considered to be more electable.

Ibezi said: “We will start with the 710 polling units in Idemili North and South. The same way I delivered the zone to Tinubu in 2021, the same way I gave it to Soludo in the last election, that is how I will package the votes of the zone in November and deliver it to Soludo.

“Soludo must go for a second term. I went on inspection of his projects and I know he is doing well. If your party is not doing well, what will you do, is it not to switch support to a better party? Do you want to be stagnated for the next eight years? Our support will move immediately to Soludo.”

How S-Court decision on Abure put confusion in LP

While the aspirants in the APC were battling with their leaders on trust issue, the ruling by the Supreme Court removing the national chairman of LP, Julius Abure generated another kind of controversy.

LP had only two governorship aspirants, John Nwosu and George Moghalu, who were screened and cleared by Abure’s leadership.

However, in a surprise move, hours before the commencement of the primary, John Nwosu announced his withdrawal from the exercise.

According to Nwosu, the Supreme Court ruling sacking Abure has nullified the scheduled exercise. He also complained that the delegates’ list was only submitted hours before the primary election.

Nwosu said: “After a diligent review of all the activities, illegalities, and indecent conduct by officials of the Labour Party at the national and state levels charged with the conduct of the governorship primary election for Anambra State, it is clear that they fell short of the provisions of the Constitution of our dear Labour Party, INEC guidelines, and regulations.

“The Supreme Court’s recent decision to sack Mr Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party implies that any activity led by Abure is null and void.

“It is cogent and verifiable that no delegates’ congress took place in any of the 21 LGAs of Anambra State, and yet a list of purported delegates emerged. That list was altered several times and was only posted at the party secretariat eight hours to the primary’s scheduled start time, contrary to the electoral guidelines.

“Accordingly, any outcome of the primary elections as scheduled will be tainted with severe irregularities, illegalities and will be unacceptable. As such, I wish to dissociate myself from participating in this primary election, which is already a charade contrary to natural justice, equity and good conscience. I am convinced that my participation in the primary will lend credence to illegality, erosion of due process and also offend my sense of integrity, Christian values and principles.

“I fervently believe that my teeming supporters, campaign staff, friends and well wishers in Anambra State, Nigeria and beyond will understand and appreciate my decision not to participate in this very flawed Anambra State Governorship Primary Election of the Labour Party. I stand ready to serve and participate in future political processes that are credible transparent and fair.”

Following Nwosu’s withdrawal from the race, the coast became clear for George Moghalu, who was announced as the flag bearer of LP for the November election.

However, the John Nwosu Campaign Council opines that the Senator Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee of Labour Party would conduct another primary before the expiration date for the submission of candidates to INEC.

Soludo and APGA predict easy win

Although all the candidates that have emerged in APC, LP, PDP and APGA, are from Anambra South, the ruling APGA is excited at the outcome in the other political parties as it believes it will be an easy win for Governor Soludo.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze said Soludo’s APGA primary election victory was a clear indication of the confidence the people reposed in him and his purposeful administration, which has continued to benefit the entire citizenry in many ways.

Speaking at the Dr.Alex Ekwueme Square Awka during the APGA primary election, Mr Udeze expressed gratitude to APGA delegates from the 326 electoral wards in the State who returned Governor Soludo unopposed.

He added that their votes are enough motivation to Governor Soludo, who he said, has distinguished himself among his colleagues in his efforts to equal Anambra with the few first class states in Nigeria in terms of development.

Udeze was elated that Governor Soludo has captured the hearts of Anambra people through good governance, expressing optimism that the larger electorate, irrespective of their party affiliations, will vote for him on November 8, 2025 to continue his good works.