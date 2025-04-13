Presidency Warns: Stop 2027 campaign billboards nationwide

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidency has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups behind a wave of unauthorized campaign billboards promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for the 2027 general elections, declaring the actions illegal and premature.

In a press statement released on Sunday via the X platform by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the Presidency described the development as “disappointing” and called for the immediate removal of the campaign materials, particularly in Abuja and Kano where the billboards have been prominently displayed.

“The Presidency has observed, with dismay, the increasing number of billboards in some cities promoting the 2027 campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima,” the statement said.

Some of the billboards also feature images of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, raising further concerns about the scale and coordination of the campaign.

While expressing appreciation for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm of their followers, the Presidency emphasized that President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima remain committed to upholding the rule of law and preserving the integrity of the electoral process.

“The electoral law forbids any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections at this stage. Premature campaigning undermines the integrity of the electoral process and creates unfair advantages,” the statement noted.

The Presidency clarified that neither President Tinubu nor Vice President Shettima has authorized or endorsed any 2027 campaign activities through any media—whether traditional or digital. All such efforts are considered unauthorized and in violation of Nigeria’s electoral guidelines.

“Until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets the timetable for the 2027 elections, the President has not endorsed or authorised anyone or any group to mount a 2027 campaign for him,” it reiterated.

The government further urged sponsors of the billboards and any related campaign initiatives to desist immediately, warning that continued violation of the law could attract sanctions.

President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, the statement affirmed, are currently focused on nation-building efforts in areas including economic revitalization, infrastructure, security, social investment, and human capital development.

“When INEC signals that the processes for the 2027 elections can start, President Tinubu will duly inform Nigerians of his plans,” the statement concluded.

The warning signals the administration’s firm stance on lawful conduct and fair democratic processes, as political activities begin to stir across the nation ahead of the next election cycle.