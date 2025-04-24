Presidency, agric journalists synergize to address food security challenges

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to intensify efforts to ensure hunger is reduced across the country, the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit, PFSCU, and journalists covering the agricultural sector under the auspices of Agricultural Correspondents Association of Nigeria, ACAN, have resolved to synergize to address food security challenges.

This was part of a strategic dialogue to explore collaborative approaches to strengthening agricultural reporting in Nigeria, held at the Unit’s Office in Abuja.

The engagement underscored the media’s vital role in shaping public discourse, raising policy awareness, and driving accountability in the nation’s quest for food security.

The Technical Assistant to the President (Office of the Vice President) on Agriculture and Coordinator of the PFSCU, Marion Moon, reaffirmed the Unit’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s food systems through evidence-based strategies.

“While our perspectives may differ, we are united by one undeniable Coordinator of the PFSCU, truth: Nigeria must achieve food security. The media is our indispensable partner in communicating this national imperative”, Moon noted.

During the session, media representatives identified persistent challenges in accessing accurate agricultural data, emphasizing how fragmented information sources often hinder reporting. There was a unanimous call for the establishment of a credible, centralized data platform to support robust journalism.

“As agricultural reporters, we need reliable data to inform the public and hold stakeholders accountable. A unified data platform would revolutionize how we cover Nigeria’s food security journey”, several journalists echoed.

The dialogue yielded concrete proposals to elevate agricultural journalism, including: Regular training programs for journalists on food systems reporting; Improved access to government agricultural initiatives and subject-matter experts; and Formation of a joint PFSCU-media working group; and Quarterly stakeholder engagement forums.

The PFSCU expressed commitment to institutionalizing these partnerships, recognising the media as a critical ally in achieving the administration’s food security and agricultural transformation goals.

Meanwhile, the PFSCU was established in June 2024, and its core mandate is to accelerate the implementation of priority initiatives that deliver tangible results in food security, agricultural industrialization, and sustainable economic growth.