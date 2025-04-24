Present insecurity Orchestrated by corporate elites to unseat Tinubu in – Onoh

Dr. Josef Onoh, the 2023 campaign spokesman of President Bola Tinubu in the south east has alleged that the present insecurity in different parts of Nigeria are orchestrated by corporate elites whose aim is to discourage the citizens from reflecting the President for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Onoh, “From the moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn into office on May 29, 2023, and boldly announced the removal of the unsustainable fuel Subsidy regime that was straining the budget, benefiting select elites in the previous administrations, while increasing economic disparity, the beneficiaries of the economic sabotage became unease.

“Prior to President Tinubu’s termination of subsidy, ₦3.6 trillion was allocated for petrol subsidies in the first half of 2023, vs. ₦6.4 trillion capital expenditure out of ₦21.83 trillion total budget. Tinubu’s refusal to prioritize select Nigerian elite Interests over national interest became the cause of current politically orchestrated insecurity, and amplified pastoral disputes that has worsened ethnic tensions.

“His administration hit severe political turbulence. The World Bank Nigeria Overview admitted that his administration has pursued bold economic reforms, including the elimination of the gasoline subsidy, unification of the exchange rate, ending deficit monetization, and tightening monetary policy, aiming to stabilize the economy.

“On the current Plateau and Benue killings, Former President Goodluck Jonathan had said that, “No one’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.” Unfortunately, the unwarranted killings currently going on is political, I read the most disgusting statement attributed to one Sheikh Gumi without any form of empathy boldly said “If you love suya, you should love Fulani, because the suya comes from their cattle.”

“The FCT minister Nyesom Wike banned open cattle grazing inside the fct, that same week in an act of defiance they flooded the city with their cattles and even a video of a little 10 years old herd boy flooded social media threatening to kill the FCT minister if he dared stop them and we say we don’t know them. They started undermining president Tinubu and his administration even before he became a candidate of the party and we say we don’t know them?

“If President Tinubu declares a one month state of emergency in the affected states and allow the security agencies restore peace, I assure you that nothing will happen, heavens won’t fall and you will never hear anything about Fulani herdsmen killings again.



When it comes to security, Nigeria’s Political class bears the burden of responsibility.

Even the Kaduna state Governor, Uba Sani, didn’t spare words when he boldly put the blame of the challenges the North is facing on all their past political and present office holders, including their elites. Rather than always blame the Tinubu-led federal government, it’s time to expose the mismanagement of their security votes and how their political decisions directly contribute to the economic and social conditions that fuel insecurity and justifies the reason why we should never have state police which has been my position from the beginning.

The same characters operating within and outside Nigeria with foreign cooperation attempted to crash the current government via economic sabotage with the hope that the citizens will rise against President Tinubu. They were owing huge amounts of money to western financial institutions and were depending on looting our sovereign wealth to offset their loans. Once the president removed fuel subsidy, immediately, between 2023 and October 2024, over 12 left Nigeria with frivolous excuses.

The question Nigerians should ask is why they didn’t they leave Nigeria since 1999 till may 29, 2023? These are a collection of economic buccaneers the president’s reforms exposed.

The NSA Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is the second most sabotaged person in Nigeria by both internal and external elements. From the moment the president appointed him, his appointment was based on merit rather than politics, unlike many of the ministers in the current government who have nothing to offer. First, some retired military officer formed a cabal that attacked his appointment and even had a list of retired Generals they wanted to be appointed NSA. They pushed the narrative that a military officer cannot take instructions from a “common retired policeman” yet that common retired police man have out performed every other NSA ever appointed.

Once the disgruntled cabal saw that the president wasn’t bulging, they applied the Jonathan removal manual on him to portray him as an incompetent appointee by starting with terrorist abduction of school students. Ribadu quietly suppressed every single one of them without making noise, they started abduction of expatriates, Ribadu once again with the cooperation of our security agencies and old fashioned police intelligence skill took out all the prominent bandit leaders such as Samaila, Boga, and the likes of Boderi. Their ring leader, Bello Turji is rushing to meet his creator, and the same cabal financiers are on the run too as the EFCC is bringing down their financial lunch pads.

In the southeast, these same characters started with herdsmen attacks in the southeast and it wasn’t going as planned, they brought Nnamdi kanu to create instability in the guise of fighting the herdsmen while providing him a haven in their country, next it grew to wanting Biafra. Once he was arrested, they quickly switched to unknown gunmen just to ensure instability in the region. Some southeast politicians were benefiting from it. immediately Tinubu declared his interest to run, they intensified their activities and ESN led by Simon Ekpa was pushed to create more instability. They were not unknown gunmen or freedom fighters, they were organ harvesters who under the cover of agitation were kidnaping and harvesting organs for criminal medical gangs within and outside Nigeria. It took Mallam Nuhu Ribadu just a few months in office to do what the previous administrations couldn’t do in eight years.

Quietly, Ribadu with cooperation with international security agencies and Finnish government arrested Simon Ekpa and immediately the entire ESN and unknown gunmen became known today and had disappeared only for the same cabals to currently unleash the same fulani herdsmen they used in the beginning and the killings as usual started again. Once it hits Benue State, it affects Enugu State, Anambra State, and then parts of Kogi and Nassarawa. Clearly this is the reason the ongoing insecurity situation is a politically Orchestrated situation aimed at creating chaos and internal citizens unrest in Nigeria ahead of 2027 general elections.

They did it to Jonathan but they will fail with Tinubu because

President Tinubu has pledged to ensure security across the country, recognizing that reducing insecurity, especially along trade corridors, is essential for production in key sectors of the economy hence we must come together and defend our collective interest.

Foreign actors who also plan on discrediting the government attempted using their best organization that has brought misery and devastation to all African nations, the IMF, infact accolades should be given to Senator Jimoh Ibrahim that exposed their sinister plans which eventually led The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, to express her regret over recent remarks made by the Fund concerning Nigeria’s economic reforms, following a heated exchange with Senator Jimoh Ibrahim in Washington, D.C.

Georgieva’s contrition came during the World Bank Parliamentary Engagement session, where Senator Ibrahim, who represented Nigeria’s Senate, challenged the IMF’s assessments, describing its commentary on Nigeria’s economy as negative, misleading, and lacking empirical evidence. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim is truly a great son of our nation. They sabotaged the national power grid over 10 times and Ribadu with the cooperation of our security forces suppressed them.

The question Nigerians should ask is “why now, why must these actions play out once a southern president is at the helm of affairs, it has nothing to do with Bola Tinubu as a person, it has nothing to do with APC as a party, but it has everything to do with select individual selfish interests above our collective progress as a nation. There is a time for politics, a time to run a country, a time to serve the people and a time to protect the people because without the people, you’re nobody. I’m not a beneficiary of the Tinubu led government, it owes me nothing and I owe the administration nothing but we owe each other everything. My loyalty to the president is not in doubt and that’s the highest appointment and saddled on the same appointment the only responsibility I owe the president is the truth and currently it’s time to keep politics aside and defend the people.

Don’t get carried away by the numerous defectors into the party, they didn’t support you in the beginning. Does it mean they care about you today, they are trooping in by their numbers because they couldn’t pull you down. Beware of the Greeks even when they bear gifts!”