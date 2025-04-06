Powerful prayer is crucial for your freedom from the enemy — Babasebioba

By Alifia Sunday

The Lord Mayor, His Eminence Apostle Solomon Moses Mustapha (Babasebioba) has admonished believers to be prayerful.

According to the man of God, right from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven has suffered violence and the violent take it by force.

He said power is needed in your life as a Christian to be able to quench the fiery darts of the enemy.

According to him, Christians need freedom through the blood of Jesus Christ, his flesh and anointing to be able to fight the oppression and intimidation of the enemy.

Apostle Solomon took his Sunday sermon from Ephesians 6:16 and Mathew 11:12 which says: “take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one”.

There are several wars against you which are capable of limiting your lifting in life: Garment of elders could be war against you, the world could invoke war against you to prevent the manifestation of your glory. There are powers that exist that prevent one’s glory, there are authorities that exist solely to stop your success in life.

People may gang up against you as well but on this platform, I declare on this day that our 243 days of prayer and fasting clocked 180 days that such powers are brought down in Jesus name”

Matthew 11:12 states: “From the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven has suffered violence, and the violent take it by force.” Power is needed in your life as Christian to be able to quench the fiery dart of the enemy ..Ephesians 6:16, in addition to all this, instructs believers to “take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.

For you to be great in life, if you want to be free from the enemy, if you want to be liberated from the power of darkness, you need power.

Freedom

The “power of freedom” is a multifaceted concept encompassing the ability to act, think, and express oneself without undue restraint, often leading to personal growth, societal progress, and a sense of autonomy from the captivity of the enemy.

In Isaiah 61:1- “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me to preach good news to the poor; he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound. As the prophet of the living God, I declare that anything holding you to ransom will leave you after today’s programme in Jesus name

God is the Lord who brings the prisoners out of jail; the Lord brings the oppressed out of their misery. He sets the lonely in families, and the prisoners he sets free, bringing them out of their misery.”Galatians 5:1: “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.”

You need the power of freedom through Jesus, the one who saves. This would be done through the blood of Jesus Christ sacrament, the bread of Jesus would also be served, then you would be anointed and this would culminate into your total freedom.In Matthew 19:1, Jesus discusses different reasons why some people choose or are unable to marry: some are born unable, others are made so by others, and some choose celibacy for the sake of the kingdom of heaven, stating that those who can accept this should do so.

Some deliberately inflicted themselves simply because of what they want to eat, to some because they are lazy and to some , they don’t want to serve God. Until you are liberated from this self-seeking and ignorance, you will continue living under the dictate of the enemy.

The life style of freedom

“You were not created to be under the oppression of the enemy, this enemy mostly operate when you are sleeping, they perform their act when you know nothing about it . They have power to remove a baby from his mother’s womb and the mother wakes with flat stomach. The power we are talking about, changes people’s destiny. That is why you need to enrich yourself in prayer to be able to quench their fiery dart Ephesians 6:16

Don’t joke with your morning as the devil always make sure they stop you. That is why we see some ladies at 40, 50 not married. While some had their children graduated from university, others are struggling at the same age to marry. The reason is that their morning has been taken way from them. Therefore brethren, if it requires you to run, run, if it requires you to work , do so”

You must secure your future from the hands of the evil . Avoid laziness, God himself hate laziness…God’s Word speaks clearly about laziness and idleness in Proverbs 18:9: “He who is slothful in his work is a brother to him who is a great destroyer.” This is more than a warning against physical inactivity; it is a spiritual metaphor.

Proverbs 6:10-11 says:

“A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest, and poverty will come on you like a thief, and scarcity like an armed man”. Proverbs 24:33-34:

“Go to the ant, O sluggard; consider her ways and be wise. 34 When she has no overseer, no one to command her, she stores her food in summer and gathers it in harvest.” Save your tomorrow by taking care of your today

Don’t be in a haste to make it as others who does so collapsed.

Be serious with your life and never give room for the devil. I started praying for my future at the age of 18. I was born into prayer and I grew in it till today.

Stop depending solely on people for help, let people also depend on you. Stop waiting until you retire, liberate yourself from issues of life before you are retired. So, plan for your future while it is day time, make use of every opportunity while you are young . Don’t spend all, take care of your future today and you won’t regret thereafter.

