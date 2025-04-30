Post Insurgency: Shettima advocates for creativity, innovation amongst youths

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following the insurgency crisis that bedevilled North Eastern states, especially in Borno, the epicenter of Boko Haram, and the gradual return of peace, Vice President Kashim Shettima has advocated for creativity and innovation amongst Youths as a panacea to national development.

He said, the challenges faced in rebuilding infrastructure, restoring livelihoods, and reimagining the future of our younger ones demand creative solutions that go beyond conventional approaches.

Senator Shettima stated this on Tuesday at the Northeast Creativity and Innovation Summit 2025 (NECIS2025). It is also in commemoration of the 2025 World Creativity and Innovation Day

Themed: “Step out and Innovate” which took place in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The Vice President who was represented by Comrade Mahmud Muhammad, Personal Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs (Northeast), said, he was particularly encouraged by this year’s summit which focused on practical applications of innovation, from digital transformation and creative problem-solving to leveraging technology for social impact.

His words: ” For over decade, we swept through our beloved Northeast with killings and destructions by Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP, many observers around the world wondered if our region would ever recover. In those darkest years, what remained unbroken was the spirit of innovation and creativity that has always defined our people.

“In remote camps and temporary shelters, teachers were developing new methods to help traumatised children learn. That spirit—that unquenchable Northeast spirit of innovation under pressure—is why we are gathered here today.

“Distinguished guests, innovators, entrepreneurs, creative minds, ladies and gentlemen, I stand before you both humbled and inspired as we open the Northeast Creativity and Innovation Summit 2025. This summit comes at an important moment in our region’s history.

“As we gradually emerge from decades of instability, we find ourselves at a crossroads where traditional approaches to development must give way to bold, innovative solutions that address our unique challenges while capitalising on our distinct advantages.

“Innovation is not a luxury for our region—it is a necessity. The challenges we face in rebuilding infrastructure, restoring livelihoods, and reimagining our future demand creative solutions that go beyond conventional approaches.

“I am particularly encouraged by the focus of this summit on practical applications of innovation, from digital transformation and creative problem-solving to leveraging technology for social impact. These are precisely the kinds of conversations and competencies that will accelerate our recovery and position the Northeast as a hub of innovation within Nigeria and beyond.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire Federal Government recognise that the youth of the Northeast represent our greatest asset and our brightest hope. Your energy, your digital fluency, and your willingness to challenge established norms make you uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of our region.

” I am pleased to see the emphasis this summit places on youth engagement through pitch competitions, creativity showcases, and innovation awards. These platforms not only recognise talent but also connect young innovators with the resources, mentorship, and investment opportunities they need to scale their ideas.

“Let me affirm that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through various initiatives and policies, is committed to creating an enabling environment for innovation to thrive in the Northeast. We are investing in digital infrastructure, reforming education to emphasise critical thinking and problem-solving, and establishing frameworks that support entrepreneurship and creative industries.

“I am particularly proud to announce that there are several transformative government programmes specifically designed to empower our youth in the creative, technology, and innovation sectors. The Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme is providing crucial funding and support to young entrepreneurs building businesses in our digital economy”. Senator Shettima highlighted.

Continuing he said: “This initiative recognises that the creative industries represent not just cultural expression but economic opportunity. Additionally, our ambitious 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme is equipping young Nigerians with in-demand digital skills, creating pathways to employment in a rapidly evolving global marketplace. Many graduates of this programme from the Northeast are already developing solutions to local challenges using technology.

“The Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) continues to serve as an incubator for exceptional talent, nurturing the next generation of leaders across various sectors, including technology and innovation. And through the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), we are bridging the gap between skills acquisition and meaningful employment, ensuring that innovative ideas can translate into sustainable livelihoods.

“We recognise that government alone cannot drive innovation. It requires a vibrant ecosystem of stakeholders—academia, private sector, development partners, and civil society—working collaboratively toward shared goals. This summit embodies that collaborative spirit, and I commend Co-Development Hub for bringing together such a diverse and dynamic group of participants.

“The Federal Government has moved beyond infrastructure development to investing in education and green technology through the Academic Support and Skills Engagement Programme, as education is the greatest leveller through which even a son of a peasant could become a celebrated icon.

“Part of the ASSEP project there is also a generative platforms introduced which is the Virtual Reality headsets, aimed at revolutionising the learning experience, offering numerous benefits for students, educators and institutions to enhance engagement and motivation. 15. As we engage in discussions, workshops, and networking over these two days, I urge all participants to approach this summit with a mindset of possibility rather than limitation. Let us focus not only on what has been lost but on what can be built anew—smarter, more resilient, and more inclusive.

“To the entrepreneurs and innovators present: Your ideas matter. Your persistence matters. Your willingness to take risks and challenge conventions matters. The future of the Northeast depends on your courage to step out and innovate. To investors and development partners: The Northeast offers not just opportunities for impact but also for substantial returns, both social and financial. The innovations emerging from this region, tested under the most challenging circumstances, have the potential to address similar challenges globally.

“To policymakers and government representatives: Let us listen, learn, and adapt our approaches based on the insights and innovations emerging from the grassroots. Our policies must create space for experimentation, tolerate failure as part of the learning process, and rapidly scale solutions that demonstrate impact. As we commemorate World Creativity and Innovation Day through this summit, let us remember that innovation is not just about technology or business models—it’s about the human capacity to envision a better future and work tirelessly to make it a reality.

“The Northeast has always been a land of resilience, resourcefulness, and rich cultural heritage. Now, it is poised to become a beacon of innovation and creativity. The path ahead will not be easy, but with the talent, determination, and collaborative spirit represented in this room, I have no doubt that we will succeed. Thank you, and I look forward to the groundbreaking ideas and partnerships that will emerge from this summit”. VP concluded.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Director of Co- Dev Hub, Muhammad Bukar Umara appreciated Vice President Shettima and all other partners in making the event successful.

He noted that, the summit which is timely will change the old narratives, by shaping the lives and futures of the youth in the region to cope with modern day realities and development.