‘Portable doesn’t deserve that money,’ Speed Darlington calls for rematch

Controversial singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has called for a rematch after suffering defeat to rival Badmus Okikiola, also known as Portable.

Speed Darlington was dealt a second-round knockout on Saturday morning in a celebrity bout with Portable dubbed ‘Chaos In The Ring’ at Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

Tensions between the two singers escalated after Speed Darlington offered Portable ₦500,000 to perform at an event, an offer Portable reportedly found insulting.

In a video obtained by Vanguard on Saturday evening, Speed Darlington claimed Portable was undeserving of the prize money, adding that he needed the money to build a swimming pool for the people in his village in Imo State.

“Portable, I want a rematch. E dey pain me say you dey carry all that money dey go. E dey break my heart. I want a rematch. It’s so unfair. You have up to two experience before me and you fight. I never enter ring before. I did not come from poverty,” he said.

“You don’t deserve that money. E dey pain me. I want to build swimming pool for my villagers. I need a rematch, Portable,” Speed Darlington added, saying he needed at least 30 days to prepare better.

He also reiterated his claim that Portable used voodoo to secure an easy win.

Earlier, he claimed that his shoulder became dislocated during the match despite not experiencing fatigue.