Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2025 gets new dates for event

By Emem Idio

The organiser of the Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2025, Tech Nexus Ltd, has shifted the event dates from May 27th and 28th to June 5th and 6th, 2025.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tech Nexus Ltd, Belema George, announced the change on Wednesday but said the event would still be held at the EUI Centre, Port Harcourt.

The expo with a theme, “Emergence”, was designed to explore the rapid evolution of technology and its impact on industries, businesses, and communities.

The event is expected to parade exciting expert speakers, interactive exhibitions, and engaging discussions to give attendees an immersive experience focused on emerging innovations and transformative trends.

George expressed confidence that the rescheduling would optimize participation and enhance the overall experience.

He said: “Our goal is to create an impactful event that brings together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators. Moving the event to June 5th and 6th will allow us to fine-tune logistics, maximize engagement, and ensure an exceptional experience for all attendees.

“The Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2025 will feature industry experts, government representatives, startups, tech professionals, and investors, fostering collaborations that drive technological advancement in Nigeria and beyond.”

George had recalled that the 2024 edition of the Port Harcourt Tech Expo that held in April last year witnessed an impressive turnout and engagement from tech enthusiasts and professionals.

George said the last year’s event recorded outstanding online registrations of 6,053 individuals, with an additional 550 individuals registering on-site.

He said the total physical attendance last year reached about 4,900, which he said was evidence of a strong local interest and participation.

He noted that the virtual attendance was remarkable with approximately 300,000 individuals joining the event online, reflecting the Expo’s broad appeal and accessibility.

George added that the 2024 Expo featured a variety of tech innovations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, solidifying its reputation as a premier tech event in the region.

George said building on the success of 2024, the 2025 edition was designed to showcase cutting-edge technologies, groundbreaking startups, and thought-provoking discussions that will shape the future of technology in Africa and beyond.

He said participants could look forward to Interactive workshops and hands-on demos from leading tech companies; Inspiring keynote speeches from global tech visionaries; networking opportunities with industry experts, investors, and fellow tech enthusiasts as well as exhibitions featuring the latest advancements in AI, robotics, blockchain, among others.