Popular Ondo musician, Comfort Omoge’s grandson murdered

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Prince Ogooluwa Omoge, a grandson of a popular musician, late Mrs Comfort Omoge, has been killed in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the deceased, also a musician, was attacked by a scavenger during a confrontation over an undisclosed matter on the Ayeka/Igodan-Igbokoda expressway, Okitipupa.

Sources said the attacker slit the victim’s throat during the argument, which later escalated into violence.

According to the source, “The argument escalated into a violent confrontation and the assailant brought out a dagger and cut the throat of the deceased.

“There was a minor disagreement between Prince Omoge and the scavenger. What started as a small issue quickly spiraled out of control.

“He was brutally killed and the attacker fled the scene immediately. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was sadly pronounced dead by medical personnel.”

In a swift response, chairman of Okitipupa council, Andrew Ogunsakin, said a coordinated effort of the residents in area with security agencies had led to the arrest of a suspect, identified as Machido Abubakar.

Ogunsakin lauded the quick “response of security operatives, who were able to locate and detain the suspect within hours of the incident.”

He reassured the community of his administration’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the state police image maker, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying: “I can confirm the incident. One suspect has been arrested and is currently being held in custody.”