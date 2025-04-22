Pope Francis died of stroke, heart failure —Vatican

(FILES) Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience on October 19, 2022 at St. Peter’s square in The Vatican. Pope Francis, in hospital with pneumonia, suffered a breathing “crisis” which caused him to vomit, but he was given air and responded well, the Vatican said on February 28, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

…As World leaders, Tinubu, notable Nigerians join others to pay tribute

…How he will be remembered

…African, 9 others jostle to replace him

By Nkiruka Nnorom, Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, & John Alechu

The Federal Government and other notable Nigerians have joined the rest of the world leaders in paying tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away, yesterday, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, aged 88.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis passed away yesterday, a day after celebrating Easter and greeting thousands of faithful after Easter Mass. His death followed a protracted illness that saw him hospitalised for 38 days.

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days, with his clinical situation gradually worsening.

His doctors diagnosed him of bilateral pneumonia but the late Pope was discharged after 38 days in hospital, as he returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

Announcing his death, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

The Vatican announced last night that the Pope died of stroke, which caused coma and ‘irreversable’ heart failure

Simple burial

Catholic doctrine requires the Pope to be buried between four to six days after death, but according to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, the Pope might be buried tomorrow, April 23 and would be given a simple burial, according to his earlier request.

“The translation of the Holy Father’s mortal remains to the Vatican Basilica, for the veneration of all the faithful, may take place in the morning of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, according to the arrangements that shall be determined and communicated tomorrow, following the first Congregation of the Cardinals,” Mr. Bruni said.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis had requested that his funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ.

“The renewed rite,” said Archbishop Ravelli, “seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”

Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, others pay tribute

Paying tribute, yesterday, President BolaTinubu said the Pope’s passing after Christ’s resurrection symbolised a sacred return to his maker, while describing the late Pope as an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ, love for God and love for humanity.

He said the late Catholic pontiff was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in the troubled regions.

He said: “Today, with a heavy heart, I join the Catholic faithfuls and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, tireless, champion of the poor and guiding light for millions.

“His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sacred return to his maker at a time of renewed hope for christians.”

On his part, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, described the Pope as a moral compass who had a deep concern for the poor in a troubled world.

Writing on his X Handle yesterday, the LP standard bearer said: “I received with profound sorrow, the passing of the Holy Father, Pope Francis. His death marks the end of another era in the spiritual and moral leadership of the Catholic church and the wider world.

“Throughout his life, and pontificate, during which I had the privilege of meeting him on three occasions, Pope Francis embodied the virtues of faith, hope, and compassion.

“He led with humility, spoke with wisdom, and acted with moral courage. He constantly strove to draw humanity closer to the ideals of peace, justice and love.

“His deep concern for the poor, the steadfast advocacy for moral leadership and his defence of human dignity earned him the admiration of people across all faiths and nations.”

Extending his condolences to the Holy See, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and across the globe, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, described the late Pope as a shepherd of the most vulnerable, who worked for a better and a united world.

He said: “The departure of pope Francis marks the end of an era defined by humility, moral courage and an unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.

“Pope Francis was a Pontiff, who walked among the people, whose voice echoed the cries of the poor and whose hands reached toward those cast aside by the world. His papacy was a bridge of compassion in a time of division, a balm of grace in a wounded world.”

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in its condolence, said the pope inspired unity and justice in Nigeria.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said: “Pope Francis was a towering figure of faith, whose papacy radiated mercy, justice and profound love for humanity. His legacy has left an indelible mark on Nigeria where he strengthened the church by appointing Nigerian bishops and cardinals, affirming the vibrant faith of our people.”

World leaders mourn

Numerous world leaders have also extended their heartfelt condolences, reflecting the deep respect and admiration the pontiff commands across nations and faiths.

Iran

Offering their condolences, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baqaei, said: “My colleagues have just informed me of the news… I offer my condolences to all Christians around the world.” Iran, a Muslim-majority country, maintains close ties with the Vatican.

Israel

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, praised the deceased Pope Francis as “a man of deep faith and boundless compassion”.

“He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect,” the president said in a post on X.

United States of America

Joining others, the US Vice President, JD Vance, said: “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

In his post on X, Vance said: “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

Vance, a Catholic convert, arrived in New Delhi on Monday after meeting the pontiff in the Vatican. The pair had a brief private meeting on Sunday, the Vatican said, on the last day of the Republican’s visit to Rome.

France

Paying homage to the late Pope, French President, Emmanuel Macron, said Pope Francis had always been on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile and fought for more justice.

Speaking during a trip to the Pacific region, Macron expressed his “most sincere condolences to Catholics the world over” after the death of Francis who, he said, had stood for a “brotherly humankind.”

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, hailed Pope Francis’s “commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable.”

“I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace,” the Socialist leader wrote on X.

Italy

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said: “a great man has left us. Pope Francis has returned to the Father’s home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us.”

Germany

Germany’s incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, expressed great sorrow at Pope Francis’s death, describing him as a man guided by humility and faith.

The pope “will remain in our memories for his indefatigable commitment to the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation,” he said.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister, Michael Martin, hailed Pope Francis’s solidarity with the poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed.

“Pope Francis’ long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace and human dignity” said Martin, adding that he would be remembered for his expression of pain and shame about historic child abuses in the Catholic Church during his 2018 visit to Ireland.

India

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who said he was deeply pained by the death of Pope Francis, stated that the pontiff had served the poor and offered hope to the suffering.

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development,” the Hindu-nationalist leader said in a statement.

Paris

The bells at Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral rang out 88 times on Monday in honour of Pope Francis who died aged 88.

The “88 rings for 88 years of life” were to be followed by a full ringing of the cathedral’s bells before a noon mass in Francis’s honour, followed by another in early evening, according to the Notre-Dame press office.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, wrote in a post on X: “May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come.”

Egypt

The death of Pope Francis on Monday “is a profound loss for the entire world, as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion,” Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, said.

Extending his condolences, Sisi said the late Catholic leader was an exceptional global figure who “worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue … and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict.”

African, 9 others jostle to replace him

Following the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church has entered a period known as sede vacante, which is Latin for the seat being vacant.

This triggers the centuries-old process of selecting a new pope. With no clear frontrunner, attention has turned to a number of high-ranking cardinals considered potential successors to the 266th pontiff, who led the Church from 2013 until his death yesterday.

The selection of a new pope will be decided during a conclave, a secretive gathering of eligible cardinals inside the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. The process is guided by long-established traditions and rituals, though the outcome is far from predictable.

Several reports indicate that 10 cardinals have emerged as possible papabili, a term used to describe those considered likely to be elected pope.

The list includes figures from various regions and theological leanings, some closely aligned with Pope Francis’ progressive vision and others representing a more conservative approach.

Among the 10 cardinals being widely mentioned in Western media as likely contenders is Cardinal Peter Turkson, an African from Ghana, who currently heads the Pontifical Academies of Sciences. He previously led the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace and was the first prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines)

Tagle holds the title of Cardinal-Bishop of San Felice da Cantalice a Centocelle (pro hac vice). He also serves as President of the Catholic Biblical Federation, Grand Chancellor of the Pontifical Urbaniana University, and is actively involved in several Roman Curia departments.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Italy)

Parolin has been the Vatican’s Secretary of State since 2013 and joined the Council of Cardinals in 2014, the same year he was elevated to cardinal.

Cardinal Péter ErdQ (Hungary)

ErdQ has been Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and Primate of Hungary since 2003

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke (USA)

Burke is a prominent conservative figure in the Catholic Church. He served as Archbishop of St. Louis and Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, the Church’s highest court, from 2008 to 2014. He was also Patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta between 2014 and 2023.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi (Italy)

Zuppi has been the Archbishop of Bologna since 2015 and previously served as an auxiliary bishop in Rome.

Cardinal Willem Jacobus Eijk (Netherlands)

Eijk, a former medical doctor and moral theologian, has been Archbishop of Utrecht since 2007 and became a cardinal in 2012.

Cardinal Mario Grech (Malta)

Grech has served as Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops since 2020, playing a pivotal role in the global synodal process.

Cardinal Angelo Scola (Italy)

Scola is a seasoned theologian and philosopher who served as Archbishop of Milan from 2011 to 2017 and Patriarch of Venice before that.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa

Pierbattista Pizzaballa OFM is an Italian Catholic prelate who has served as Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem since November 6, 2020.

As 1.3 billion Catholics around the world mourn the death of Pope Francis, they now await news of who will take up the mantle of spiritual leadership

What he will be remembered for

Deeply loved by Catholic faithful and others around the world, His Holiness, Pope Francis, would be remembered for his humility, doctrinal conservatism, and commitment to social justice.

His simple lifestyle, including living in a small apartment rather than the elegant bishop’s residence, using public transportation, and cooking his own meals, enhanced his reputation for humility. He limited his time in Rome to “lightning visits.”

As a Jesuit pope, he made it clear that the fundamental task of the faithful was not so much to follow rules but to discern what God was calling them to do.

He altered the culture of the clergy, steering away from what he termed as “clericalism” (which dwells on priestly status and authority) and toward an ethic of service. He was noted for saying the church’s shepherds must have the “smell of the sheep”, always staying close to the People of God.

He also launched major reforms to address financial corruption and increase transparency within the Vatican, including overhauling the Vatican Bank.

In 2015, his encyclical Laudato Si’ called for urgent action on climate change, framing it as a moral and spiritual responsibility.

He also had controversial moments, especially with regards to his comments on political issues, immigration and LGBTQ issues for which he was both praised and criticised.

In his advocacy for inclusion, he urged the church to be more welcoming, addressing issues around LGBTQ rights, divorced Catholics, and other marginalised communities.

He was also criticised for his stand on child sexual abuse and support for Chilean bishop, Juan Barros, who was accused of covering up Catholic Church’s sexual abuse cases in Chile, including crimes committed against minors. He later publicly apologised for this, calling it “cultural genocide.”

Rise through the ranks

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires to Italian immigrant parents, Francis rose through the ranks as a Jesuit priest in his home country of Argentina.

Elected in March 2013, Francis, who was 76 at the time, was the 266th pope, the first pope from the Americas and the first born outside of Europe in over a millennia.

Born in Buenos Aires on December 17, 1936, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was the eldest of five children in a devout Catholic family of Italian descent.

His father, Mario José Bergoglio, fled fascist Italy in 1929 and worked as an accountant in Argentina. His mother, Regina María Sívori, was also of Italian heritage. Their cultural roots and Catholic faith deeply shaped Bergoglio’s worldview.

Raised in modest conditions, Bergoglio developed an early empathy for the struggles of ordinary people, a value that became central to his papacy. He attended a Salesian school, where discipline and a strong Catholic foundation fostered his passion for education and service.