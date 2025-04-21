Pope Francis’ death a profound loss for humanity – Catholic Secretariat

(FILES) Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience on October 19, 2022 at St. Peter’s square in The Vatican. Pope Francis, in hospital with pneumonia, suffered a breathing “crisis” which caused him to vomit, but he was given air and responded well, the Vatican said on February 28, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja – The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has described the passing of Pope Francis as a profound loss for humanity, following his death on Easter Monday at 7:35 a.m.

The momentous event, occurring during the sacred Easter Season, carries deep spiritual significance, symbolizing the Christian belief in the resurrection and the promise of eternal life.

In an official statement issued by Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, Secretary-General of the CSN, on behalf of Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, the Secretariat called on the faithful to reflect on the Pope’s enduring legacy and to find consolation in God’s divine will.

The statement reads:

“It is not without spiritual significance that the Holy Father passed during the Easter Season—a time when the Church proclaims with joy the victory of Christ over death. His return to the Lord in this sacred season offers us a consoling reminder of the Christian hope in the resurrection and the promise of eternal life.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936, Pope Francis was elected as the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013. His papacy was marked by humility, a deep commitment to social justice, and a strong emphasis on mercy and compassion.

Throughout his tenure, he championed the rights of migrants and refugees, advocated for environmental stewardship, and worked tirelessly to foster a more inclusive and listening Church. He also strengthened interreligious dialogue and promoted peace and fraternity among diverse communities around the world.

The CSN urged bishops across Nigeria to organize Diocesan Eucharistic Celebrations for the repose of the Holy Father’s soul. Additionally, all Catholics have been called upon to include this intention in their Divine Mercy devotions at 3:00 p.m.

“May the soul of Pope Francis, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace,” the statement concluded.