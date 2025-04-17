Poor welfare: Maritime workers issue strike notice to firm

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

LAGOS — THE Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has issued a 21-day strike notice to the management of Sea Transport Manning Services Ltd over its refusal to sign a new bargaining agreement, CBA, since the expiration of subsisting one since 2023 for its workers, who are bonafide members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

The union, in a statement in Lagos by its President General, Francis Bunu and Head of Media, Mr John Ikemefuna, alleged that several attempts to engage the management of the company on the need to negotiate and sign a new CBA met nothing than frustration, hurdles and other antics.

The statement reads: “The erstwhile CBA had since expired in 2023, and for the last two years, Sea Transport Manning Services Ltd has been applying all negative antics towards stagnating the salaries of the members, thereby stalling the workers’ career progression.

“Therefore as a Union, with the mandate to protect the interest of its members, it is legitimate for the Union to seek all legal means to engage with employers on behalf of our members in a bid to promoting industrial peace and harmony.

“On the backdrop of this, the Union has been appealing to its members to remain calm and resilience in their every day activities at the workplace; this has been so far maintained for over two years running, which had given Sea Transport Manning Services Ltd the leeway for carrying on their operations unhindered.

“Consequent to the above, the Union has issued 21-Day Ultimatum to Sea Transport Manning Services Ltd; which period the Union is expecting Sea Transport to call for a meeting to resolve the protracted CBA issue by signing a new one for the interest of the Workers and Sea Transport Manning Services Ltd.”