Poor Investment: APHPN adopts 222 PHCs across Nigeria to improve functionality

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) has expressed concern over the persistent decline in investment in Nigeria’s primary healthcare system by government, individuals, and communities.

In response, the association announced the adoption of 222 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs)—six per state—as part of a nationwide initiative to enhance their functionality. This was disclosed by APHPN President, Dr. Terfa Kene, during a press conference marking his official assumption of office.

“We have decided to adopt at least 222 PHCs (six per state) and invest time and resources to improve their functionality,” Dr. Kene stated.

He explained that the association plans to utilize crowdfunding, philanthropic donations, and grant-seeking efforts to support the initiative.

“We will seek support from individuals of goodwill, philanthropic organizations, and international partners to advance our work, especially in light of shifting global healthcare policies,” he added.

Dr. Kene lamented the decades-long decline in investment at the primary healthcare level—often considered the bedrock of public health—despite repeated advocacy by professionals.

“We have advocated, lamented, and criticized, but little has changed. Though the government has made some efforts, considering our large population, a lot more still needs to be done,” he said.

Outlining his administration’s vision, Dr. Kene pledged to innovate and prioritize service delivery to communities, stating that his leadership will focus on actionable, grassroots-oriented solutions.

Among the initiatives, he announced plans to launch the APHPN Virtual School, with operational centers in Delta State (South) and the Federal Capital Territory (North). The virtual school will serve as a platform for widespread public health education and accurate, accessible health information.

“We will engage colleagues in the diaspora to counter brain drain through knowledge sharing and skills transfer,” he said.

He emphasized the need to align the association’s activities with evolving global realities, while maintaining the core principles of public health practice.

Dr. Kene was elected on March 13, 2025, during the association’s annual conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun State. He will serve a two-year term alongside his executive team.

Concluding the briefing, he called on the media to partner with the association in delivering credible public health services, especially to vulnerable local communities.

“We appeal to the media for collaboration, leveraging your platforms and professional expertise to advance our mission of providing quality public healthcare across Nigeria,” he said.