Police uncover criminal hideout at Sagamu interchange, beef up security

Ogun State Police command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday said it has beefed up security around the Sagamu interchange, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in response to the report of armed robbery attacks and killing of innocent people in the area.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the command, also conducted two-hour extensive security checks in the area.

Odutola said that the measure followed recent concerns over insecurity in the area, including reports circulating on social media on Wednesday about an incident on March 21, 2025, during which someone coming from a vigil was attacked under the bridge and later died due to the injuries.

She said the assessment conducted by the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, revealed illegal trading activities and the presence of touts.

She added that a criminal hideout was discovered in the surrounding bush where three suspects were arrested.

She explained that while no such incident was formally reported at any police station, the CP, Ogunlowo, has, however, embarked on proactive efforts to reinforce security at the interchange area.

Odutola said, “as part of these measures, personnel from the Quick Response Squad, OP Mesa, and Mobile Police Squadrons 71 have been strategically stationed at key locations, including under the bridge, at the roundabouts, and along the inward and outward routes of the four intersections.

“A two-hour assessment of the area conducted by the Commissioner of Police revealed illegal trading activities and the presence of touts. Earlier in the day, a criminal hideout was discovered in the surrounding bush at the interchange and three suspects were arrested.

“Thereafter, an immediate disbandment of illegal trading activities under the interchange bridge was carried out. To further enhance security at the interchange the Commissioner of Police has engaged members of the transport Union to redirect traffic towards well-lit and secure areas.

“While Ogun State remains relatively peaceful, the police command urges citizens to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to criminal activities.”

As a precautionary measure, Odutola urged commuters to plan their travels early to minimise security risks.

She added, “With increased security presence, collaborative efforts of sister security agencies, and continued support of His Excellency, the governor of Ogun State, citizens are assured of the safety of our highways.”