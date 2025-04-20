Police track down two kidnap suspects in Anambra, recover arms, ammunition

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad/Anti Kidnapping Unit, RRS/AKU of Anambra state police command, have arrested two suspected kidnappers in furtherance of the command’s ‘Operation Udo Ga Achi Zero Kidnapping.

The suspects, whose names were given by the police as Celestine Onuyia (52), male, and Jacinta Okolo Udenka (45), female, all residents of Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, were arrested on a tip-off.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochuckwu Ikenga, who confirmed the arrests on Sunday in a press statement, said one Pump Action gun, seven single-barrel Dane guns and 28 pieces of live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Ikenga also noted that information extracted during the interrogation of the suspects led to the recovery of two more AK47 rifles and two empty AK47 magazines, adding that similarly, the Operatives acting on information earlier extracted from the suspects during their interrogation also assisted the police to recover two more AK47 rifles and two empty magazines in their criminal hideout at Omasi in Ayamelum council area of the state.

He said the Operatives have since been investigating a kidnap incident that occurred at Nnewi in July 2024, where a ransom of N17.5 million was collected before the victim was released from their captivity.

“Information also revealed that the male suspect, Celestine is allegedly a native doctor who provides criminal charms and keeps the weapons for the gang, while at the same time, Jacinta gets information about their victims before they execute their evil plans.”

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, assures of the Command’s willingness to follow cases up to a logical conclusion until the suspects are arrested, adding that the measure is critical to the ongoing efforts to prevent further criminal activities in the state.

